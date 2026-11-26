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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

Farmers are winding down another challenging year in agriculture marked by tight margins, lower commodity prices, and rising input costs. While field work may be concluding, farmers should consider meeting with an ag lender at the end of the year to help them prepare for the year ahead.

“It’s important every year, but this year just really highlights the importance of those meetings,” said Seth Wilkerson, regional vice president of agricultural lending with Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a roller coaster of a year, and when we sit down at the end of it, really what we’re looking to discuss with our customers is what did last year bring, what changed, what happened, and then what does next year look like?”

To get the most out of that meeting, farmers should bring complete and accurate financial information. Most importantly, according to Wilkerson, they should bring a balance sheet and know their cost-of-production and commodity numbers.

“If you sell corn for $5, are you making money or losing money? If we can’t answer that question, we can start there,” Wilkerson said. “Operations with multiple entities, like a grain farm, a trucking business, or a land-holding entity, need a separate balance sheet for each, along with a personal balance sheet.”

Every farming operation is unique, and financial documentation only tells part of the story.

“When you combine a series of balance sheets and a series of taxes, it’s almost like a storybook,” Wilkerson said. “The numbers are only part of the story, and we’ve got to understand what is behind those numbers.”

Lenders frequently conduct farm visits to get a better idea of what drives fluctuations, whether caused by weather events, market shifts, or business expansions.

Farmers are eternal optimists who naturally look toward future opportunities. Year-end discussions are not just about reviewing the past year, but also looking forward to the next season and beyond.

“It’s a good time to think through how the decisions that we make today could influence the long-term goals of a customer,” Wilkerson said. “Knowing that a producer plans to build a new dairy parlor or buy neighboring land helps me serve as a sounding board, guiding financial decisions so short-term actions align with their long-term goals.”

Farm Credit Mid-America operates under a cooperative model, which shapes how lenders view their role and how farmers should evaluate their relationship with their lender beyond the standard borrowing aspect.

“With our co-op structure, our customers own Farm Credit,” Wilkerson said. “When I’m working with a customer, I’m thinking, ‘You’re my boss. I’m invested in your success.’”

Wilkerson highlighted that relationship lending goes beyond transactional loans to serve as a trusted business partner, helping farmers evaluate financial structures and long-term goals even when paying with cash.

As harvest finishes, farmers looking to schedule a year-end review or start a conversation with Farm Credit Mid-America can contact their local loan officer, visit a regional office, or connect through the organization’s website, fcma.com.