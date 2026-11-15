Putting animal science into practice at the MALC

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Gemma Dotts came to The Ohio State University to study animal sciences.

Instead of traveling outside the city for hands-on livestock experience, the third-year student at Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) has that opportunity right on campus, in the heart of the nation’s 14th-largest city.

Here, she’s caring for newborn lambs and putting classroom lessons into practice, sometimes the very same day she learns them.

It’s an opportunity made possible by the Multispecies Animal Learning Complex (MALC), located at CFAES’ Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Laboratory, where students can move from learning about animal agriculture to experiencing it firsthand.

“As an aspiring food-animal veterinarian, every visit to the MALC is an opportunity to learn skills directly applicable to my future career,” Dotts said.

Dotts, who also works in the MALC’s ruminant barn and serves as a teaching assistant, said the experience is one she’s looked forward to since first touring Ohio State as a prospective student.

“Now, as a third-year student, it has been well worth the wait,” she said.

With students taking the first fall semester classes at the complex following its January ribbon cutting, and with animals now housed at the facility, the MALC brings classrooms, teaching spaces and multiple livestock species together.

Courses this semester include animal handling; equine studies; poultry evaluation; and dairy, swine, and small ruminant production. Students also work at the facility and help with research projects.

Access to livestock on campus allows Dotts to continue developing animal husbandry skills while pursuing her degree. Her responsibilities include caring for newborn lambs and ewes after giving birth, along with helping other students learn about livestock health.

“As a student worker, I am able to pursue my passion for livestock husbandry while being a full-time student in downtown Columbus, providing me with daily opportunities for hands-on experience,” she said.



The complex features advanced agricultural technologies, including robotic milking, automated feeding and manure management systems. These technologies give students opportunities to learn about the increasingly automated systems used in modern livestock production.

Maurice Eastridge, professor and senior associate chair in the CFAES Department of Animal Sciences, has seen how working with animals can draw quieter students into class activities.

During the third laboratory session of his dairy production course this fall, Eastridge noticed a change in his students. Those who typically sat quietly in the back of the classroom were interacting with classmates, participating in group activities and smiling as they worked around the animals.

“Their eyes sparkled, and their interest became evident,” Eastridge said.

Students also learn about animal production, biosecurity and livestock management at the MALC, then observe animals and examine data collected through technologies used in modern agricultural operations.

Eastridge said those experiences help students develop critical thinking, animal observation competencies and data interpretation skills while introducing them to careers in veterinary medicine, animal nutrition, food processing, equipment technology and agricultural regulatory agencies.

For Ohio’s livestock industries, those skills are increasingly important as producers navigate labor shortages, rising production costs and the need to improve efficiency while maintaining animal well-being.

Blythe Bolender, biosecurity and swine operations manager at the MALC, said students must understand that protecting animal health is a professional responsibility, not simply a set of procedures.

Working in the swine wing gives students experience with daily health checks, feeding systems, animal behavior and the decisions required to maintain livestock well-being.

“Watching students transition from traditional classrooms to the active environment of the MALC reveals a profound shift from passive hesitation to focused, hands-on ownership,” Bolender said.

Beyond undergraduate instruction, Eastridge said the complex supports partnerships with Columbus State Community College, Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, industry organizations and community groups. The facility also creates opportunities for K-12 students and other visitors to learn about animal agriculture, food production and the technologies shaping the industry.