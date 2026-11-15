Ruffing named American Angus Association Regional Manager for Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee

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The American Angus Association® has hired an Ohio native with a diverse industry background to serve members as regional manager for Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Jake Ruffing joins the Association with more than 15 years of experience in the livestock industry, including cattle production, agricultural technology, customer success and account management. In his role, he will serve as the primary Association representative for members throughout Region 3, helping Angus breeders and commercial producers connect with programs, services and marketing opportunities available through the breed.

An Ohio native and lifelong cattleman, Ruffing remains actively involved in his family’s cattle operation, HR Cattle Company, where they maintain a cow-calf herd with an emphasis on seedstock and show cattle production. His experiences as a breeder, exhibitor, marketer and customer have shaped his understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today’s cattle producers.

Professionally, Ruffing has worked across several sectors of the agricultural industry. During his time with Performance Livestock Analytics, he worked with livestock producers across the country to implement technology solutions and improve operational efficiency. Most recently, he managed a customer portfolio across North America for MTech Systems, helping agricultural businesses maximize value through enterprise resource planning software.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside cattle producers in a variety of settings, but the common thread has always been helping people find solutions that create value for their operations,” says Ruffing. “I’m excited to join the American Angus Association and look forward to building relationships with breeders across Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee and helping connect them with resources to meet their individual goals.”

Ruffing earned a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from The Ohio State University with a specialization in animal industries and a minor in meat science. He has also remained actively involved in youth livestock programs, working with 4-H and FFA members through camps, clinics and educational events.

“Jake’s background combines hands-on cattle experience with a strong track record of customer service and relationship building,” said Levi Landers, director of member and field services for the American Angus Association. “His understanding of producer needs, commitment to agriculture and passion for helping others succeed make him a great fit for Region 3.”

Ruffing resides in Ohio with his wife, Megan, and their two sons, Aiden and Baker.