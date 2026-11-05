Tariffs put new pressure on agricultural drone industry

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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

President Trump’s new tariffs on imported drones and drone components are designed to strengthen the U.S. drone industry and reduce reliance on foreign-made technology, but the changes are creating uncertainty for agricultural producers and the young entrepreneurs who have built businesses around the rapidly growing technology.

Trump signed the proclamation Aug. 13, citing national security concerns and the growing role of unmanned aircraft systems in modern warfare, agriculture, infrastructure and other industries.

The new tariffs took effect Sept. 3 for most covered drones. Under the proclamation, drones weighing more than 25 kilograms, drones equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, docking stations and certain critical components face a 100% tariff. Drones weighing 25 kilograms or less generally face a 25% tariff.

For agricultural drone operators, however, there are important exemptions and delayed provisions that make the policy more complicated than the headline 100% tariff suggests.

As the technology gains popularity among farmers and custom applicators, new tariffs on imported drones and components are raising concerns about equipment costs and availability. Photo courtesy of Kenton Richter.

According to Alex Ryan, founder and CEO of Altus Ag Aviation Consulting, the initial reaction from the industry was concern, as the vast majority of agricultural spray drones currently operating in the United States are manufactured overseas, with China as a major source.

“100% tariff at face value is not an exciting thing,” Ryan said.

But Ryan said the details of the proclamation are important. Among the provisions, certain agricultural-use drone parts are carved out of the 100% component tariff, providing some relief for farmers and agricultural drone operators who need to maintain existing equipment. The proclamation also delays the 25% tariff on a separate group of components until February 2027, giving manufacturers more time to develop domestic supply chains.

The proclamation also provides relief for certain manufacturers working to move production to the United States.

“The ultimate goal for the Trump administration has adamantly been to unleash American drone dominance,” Ryan said. “But I just don’t think it’s going to happen overnight.”

That transition period could be particularly important for agriculture.

Ryan said most drones currently available to agricultural operators are already in the United States, meaning farmers and custom applicators should not expect an immediate disruption to their ability to operate equipment they already own.

For now, Ryan said farmers and applicators should continue using equipment that is approved and legal to operate.

“Anything that is in the United States is on the approved list and is able to be operated right now, can be operated until they tell you not to,” he said.

That message is particularly important for a relatively young industry that has been gaining traction as farmers look for additional tools to manage increasingly difficult application windows.

Kenton Richter, owner-operator of Buckeye Aerial Application in southern Ohio, is one example of how drone technology has created new opportunities for young people in agriculture.

Richter graduated from Ohio State University in 2023 with a degree in agribusiness and applied economics. After working for Corcoran Family Farms since high school, he returned to the operation full time and helped establish a commercial drone business.

The business initially used drones to spray the family’s crops before expanding into commercial application work for other farmers. Richter currently operates DJI drones and recently upgraded to two T60 models

“When we decided we wanted to upgrade, we were considering the tariffs and everything,” Richter said. “To be honest with you, on paper and just economic sense, it still made sense for us to go with DJI again.”

While Richter has equipment in place for now, he expects the tariffs to have a greater impact on future purchases and is particularly concerned about those looking to enter the agricultural drone industry.

“I definitely would be concerned for anybody new wanting to enter the industry,” Richter said.

Richter said domestically manufactured drones are not yet competitive enough, in his view, to make an immediate transition economically practical. Comparable American-made equipment can cost nearly twice as much as the DJI equipment his business purchased, but cost is not the only consideration.

“The biggest reason we have not gone with American-made yet is because we just don’t think we’re there yet,” Richter said. “When comparing apples to apples, signal is a big thing for us, especially here in southern Ohio.”

Richter also pointed to reliability, parts availability and an established dealer network as factors in his decision to continue using DJI equipment.

“There’s a lot of DJI dealers and XAG dealers, way more than there are U.S.-made drones in the U.S.,” he said. “We already have a steady supply chain. It’s going to take time to make that transition.”

Those barriers could be particularly significant for young farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs trying to establish themselves in an industry with substantial startup costs.

“These drones allow so many young people to come back to the farm full time and work full time for their family farm but also have a steady income from the drone side of things,” Richter said.

That was a consideration for Richter himself as he prepared to graduate from college.

“When I was at Ohio State, I was really running the numbers, and it was a big concern and still is today. How can young people even come back to the farm financially?” he said.

The opportunity is also important in areas where traditional aerial application services are limited.

“Especially in our neck of the woods in southern Ohio, it’s not so much that the plane or the helicopter isn’t as good. It’s a matter of there’s not enough of it,” Richter said. “There’s not enough aerial applicators out there in Ohio to service all the ground out here. These drones are just another weapon for the farmers to use in their toolbox.”

The tariffs could ultimately create opportunities for U.S. manufacturers, but Richter believes that transition will take years rather than months.

“I think eventually we will switch to American-made drones,” he said. “We just couldn’t justify it on paper.”

That leaves agriculture in a difficult middle ground.

Ryan expects continued growth in agricultural drone applications, particularly for fungicide applications in corn, soybeans and wheat. Richter expects his own production costs to rise as equipment, fuel, and other operating expenses increase, above and beyond new tariffs.

For young agricultural entrepreneurs, the issue goes beyond the price of a drone. It is about whether a technology that has opened a new door into agriculture will remain financially accessible

The tariffs may eventually help create a stronger domestic drone industry. But until U.S. manufacturers can match the performance, reliability, dealer support and price of the foreign-made equipment currently dominating agricultural applications, farmers and young agribusiness owners may be forced to navigate an uncertain transition.

For now, both Ryan and Richter see the technology continuing to play an important role in agriculture, even as the rules governing drones evolve.