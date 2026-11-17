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As Ohio farmers log their final harvest numbers and evaluate the 2026 crop, attention is rapidly shifting toward early planning for the 2027 season. Mid-season weather swings and field-by-field performance gaps have proven that early management decisions lay the foundation for harvest success, making pre-season preparation more critical than ever.

Evaluating the management choices made well before planters hit the dirt reveals that aggressive upfront agronomic strategies paid huge dividends across the Buckeye State this fall.

“The decisions made before planting that were the most valuable and most critical in terms of how the season has played out is how aggressive growers were with fertility early, what they put on with their planter, decisions they made to invest in the crop ahead of being planted,” said AgriGold field agronomist Derreck Barnes. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement and overall early season vigor, stands and so forth because of some of those decisions, especially because of the stress that we encountered all season long.”

Beyond early fertility programs, product selection and hybrid placement were equally crucial in protecting yield potential through seasonal stress. However, when navigating challenging weather conditions, true risk mitigation requires looking deeper than simply buying different hybrid numbers or maturities.

“Genetics are extremely important when it comes to a challenging season,” Barnes said. “Growers want to select multiple varieties, multiple hybrids to plant across their acres. But if you don’t truly understand the background and the genetics behind it, you might be buying a product, even though it’s a different maturity or number, that might have similar backgrounds. Therefore, if a certain genetic package struggles because of the challenges we face, you might have inherently purchased all of a similar background, leaving your entire farm at risk.”

To address this hidden vulnerability, seed companies like AgriGold categorize hybrids into distinct lineage groups to protect growers from shared environmental risks.

“We group our genetics by genetic families to help growers and our sales team truly understand how we can mitigate risk on every single farm and every single acre,” Barnes said. “There’s enough risk out there in farming as is. We need to try and find ways to mitigate it and ensure that regardless of what comes our way, we are putting the grower in the best position to capitalize on ROI potential.”

Even during a solid growing season, striking performance contrasts often appear between a farm’s highest-producing fields and its most frustrating spots. Investigating those underperforming zones provides essential clues for building next year’s crop plan.

“Take the time to dig in and do some homework,” Barnes said. “It’s easy to point a finger right at the product, but it’s critical to understand what is going on beyond product selection on that acre. What is soil fertility? What are phosphate, potassium, and lime levels? Do you have base saturation issues?”

Beyond timing and fertility, properly matching hybrid characteristics to specific soil types and yield environments plays a pivotal role in maintaining consistent farm-wide profitability.

“Understanding how we can compare products that are more of that rugged, tough ‘workhorse’ product on rough acres keeps our yield floor high,” Barnes said. “Maybe they don’t have quite the yield ceiling that some of our ‘racehorse’ products do, but if we can maintain a high yield floor, we’re going to maximize ROI.”

While hybrid performance varies year to year, specific seed traits stand out as non-negotiable requirements for Ohio’s growing environment.

“In Ohio, we need something that’s going to get out of the ground with strong emergence and great early season vigor,” Barnes said. “This year was a prime example of that. But overall, it’s a conglomerate of understanding how we can match management style, field placement, and characteristics to optimize performance.”

As growers finish harvest and sit down to build their seed orders for 2027, one core agronomic takeaway stands out above the rest.

“The biggest thing to keep in mind is to diversify and truly understand the genetic background of what you’re planting,” Barnes said. “Talk with an agronomist or dealer to make sure you’re diversified across genetic families. That way, when challenging years come, you can weather the storm knowing not all your eggs are in one basket.”