The quiet record in Brazilian corn

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By Geraldo José Guimarães Isoldi, Terra Investimentos

Brazil has just wrapped up its 2025/26 season with an unexpected and welcome record corn crop of 144.5 million metric tons (5.69 billion bu), along with a not-so-unexpected second consecutive soybean record of 180.4 MMT (6.63 billion bu), according to the October report from CONAB, Brazil’s National Supply Company. USDA’s October WASDE puts Brazil’s corn crop at 141 MMT (5.55 billion bu), also a record, which, together with Argentina, adds up to a historic 205 MMT (8.07 billion bu). For soybeans, South American supply reaches 242 MMT (8.89 billion bu): Brazil 180.5, Argentina 49.3 and Paraguay 12.1 MMT.

The new season is off to a good start. According to CONAB, 54.3% of the 2026/27 soybean crop had been planted as of Oct. 30, compared with 47.7% a year ago and a 51.8% historical average. Area is expected to grow 1.4% to 49.3 million hectares (121.8 million acres). Even with yield slipping from 3,711 to 3,683 kg/ha (from 55.2 to 54.8 bu/acre), the harvest, which begins in the last days of 2026, should reach 181.6 MMT (6.67 billion bu), a third consecutive record, albeit by a narrow margin (+0.7%).

In corn, the last two seasons beat expectations: CONAB’s first estimates, always released in October, were 119.7 MMT (4.71 billion bu) for 2024/25 and 138.6 MMT (5.46 billion bu) for 2025/26, which ended at 141 and 144.5 MMT, respectively. For 2026/27, unlike the previous ones, the first estimate, to be revised on November 13, already starts at a record: 148 MMT (5.83 billion bu), with area up 4.9% (from 22.6 to 23.7 million hectares, or from 55.8 to 58.6 million acres) and yield down 2.3% (from 6,394 to 6,244 kg/ha, or from 101.9 to 99.5 bu/acre).

Right now, we are planting the first crop, the summer crop, which should account for 22% of the total, 32 MMT (1.26 billion bu), up from 29.5 MMT (1.16 billion bu) last season, with 44.2% of the area already planted, versus 42.3% a year ago and a 42.5% historical average. The safrinha (second crop), estimated at 113.25 MMT, or 4.46 billion bu (112.77 MMT, or 4.44 billion bu, in 2025/26), will be planted starting in January, right behind the soybean harvest, with planting peaking in February.

But there is a quiet record that, in my opinion, matters much more: domestic consumption, which has climbed from 71.2 MMT (2.80 billion bu) in 2020/21 to a projected 104.8 MMT (4.13 billion bu) in 2026/27, a 47% jump (for 2025/26, CONAB estimates 98.3 MMT, or 3.87 billion bu). The driver is animal protein production and, above all, corn ethanol, something quite new for us. Until a few years ago, Brazil made ethanol solely and exclusively from sugarcane.

And that consumption could be even higher. Global demand for meat keeps growing, and Brazil has been expanding its share of world trade. On top of that, heavy rains have delayed the sugarcane harvest. Industry consultants and associations estimate that 32 to 35 MMT of cane, or even more if the rains persist, will be left as standover cane (“cana bisada”) in the 2026/27 season – fields that could not be harvested in time and are carried over to the next cycle, which opens even more room for corn ethanol.

That is where the other side of the coin shows up: exports. According to SECEX, Brazil’s Foreign Trade Secretariat, from February to October, the first nine months of our corn marketing year (February–January), we shipped 21.2 MMT (835 million bu), 19% below the 26.2 MMT (1.03 billion bu) of the same period last season; at the peak of the safrinha shipping window, from July to October, exports were 17.5 MMT (689 million bu), versus 23.3 MMT (917 million bu), down 25%. To reach the 43.9 MMT (1.73 billion bu) projected by CONAB, we would have to ship 22.8 MMT (898 million bu) between November and January, or 7.6 MMT (299 million bu) per month, something we have never done in that window. The record is 18.3 MMT (720 million bu), in 2022/23. Repeating last year’s pace of 15.4 MMT (606 million bu), we would end near 36.5 MMT (1.44 billion bu), the lowest volume since 2020/21. Buyers have also shifted: Egypt took the lead, with almost 5 MMT (197 million bu) and 23.5% of the total, while Iran and China cut purchases in half, and Brazilian corn rose 10% in price, averaging $226.50 per metric ton FOB ($5.75/bu). With the domestic market competing for every kernel, less corn is left for the ports. In my opinion, either domestic consumption is even larger than CONAB projects, or our ending stocks, estimated at 16.0 MMT (632 million bu), could approach 23.4 MMT (923 million bu). Either way, less Brazilian corn will compete with U.S. corn, precisely in a year when the United States is harvesting a record crop.

Finally, the 2026/27 season is starting very well and, for corn, that is not a bonus but a necessity. With consumption rising and ending stocks projected at 15 MMT (591 million bu) for January 2028, Brazil can no longer afford harvests like those of 2020/21 (87 MMT, or 3.43 billion bu), 2021/22 (113 MMT, or 4.45 billion bu, a record at the time) or 2023/24 (115.5 MMT, or 4.55 billion bu): with consumption at 104.8 MMT, a 113 MMT crop would leave only 8 MMT (315 million bu) above domestic demand.

My name is Geraldo José Guimarães Isoldi, and it is a great pleasure for me to contribute monthly analyses of the agricultural market in Brazil and South America. Feel free to reach out with questions, suggestions, or even for a friendly chat. Email: geraldoisoldi@terrainvestimentos.com.br or on linkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/geraldo-isoldi-5072374b.