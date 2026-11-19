The tick bite that can change what’s for dinner – and how an Ohio bill aims to track it

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Imagine developing an allergy that could mean you can no longer eat a hamburger, drink a glass of milk, or even enjoy a marshmallow, all because of a single tick bite. Unfortunately, that scenario is a reality. Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) is an emerging allergy caused by tick bites that can trigger reactions to red meat and other mammal-derived products, including certain medications. It’s a growing concern for Ohio agriculture, where farmers and others working outdoors face increased exposure to ticks.

Ohio House Bill 578 aims to improve the state’s understanding of the condition by adding Alpha-Gal Syndrome to Ohio’s list of reportable diseases. The measure would help health officials better track the number and location of cases as lone star ticks, a primary cause of the allergy, continue to spread northward. For farmers and livestock producers, the consequences can be especially serious, with some individuals developing reactions that affect their ability to work around animals.

Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood talks with Sharon Forsyth, executive director of the Alpha-Gal Alliance and Alpha-Gal Alliance Action Fund, about the dangers of Alpha-Gal Syndrome, the importance of awareness and prevention in agriculture, and what House Bill 578 could mean for Ohio. Hear the full conversation in the featured audio below.