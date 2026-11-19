Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

Behind every successful livestock operation is a tailored nutritional strategy designed to meet the precise demands of growing animals. For turkey producers across Ohio, achieving peak bird performance relies heavily on quality feed formulations.

“Turkeys are a high-maintenance bird,” said Michael Schlumbohm, founder of Front View Feeds, a feed supplier based in Greenville, Ohio. “They have a high requirement for vitamins, minerals, energy, and protein. In a starter feed, we’re starting off with really high protein, around 27% to 28% crude protein. As we move through the grower phase, we drop that crude protein percentage down to whereby the finisher phase, you’re looking at 18% to 20% crude protein, depending on how long those birds are growing out.”

Inversely, growers start off with a lower level of energy and fat and as the bird ages, that increases dramatically, potentially using a couple hundred pounds of fat per ton in the finisher diet.

Soybeans in feed rations serve as a critical protein foundation throughout these continuous growth stages. In fact, properly processed soybean meal has virtually no anti-nutritional factors that can negatively impact feed palatability, digestibility, bird health, or performance when compared to other plant-derived protein sources.

“The biggest advantage soybean meal provides is its availability,” Schlumbohm said. “If you’re in Ohio or anywhere in the Midwest, it doesn’t take long to figure out where all that soybean meal comes from because it’s grown right here in our backyards.”

Beyond availability, soybean meal has high protein content and some of the highest digestibility coefficients of all plant-based proteins commonly used in feed, around 85% or higher. High digestibility ensures turkeys utilize nutrients efficiently rather than passing them off as waste.

Advances in seed technology have enhanced soybean consistency across Ohio. For feed formulators and small flock turkey producers, product consistency is critical when verifying nutrient guarantees.

“Having good consistency from batch to batch and load to load is huge, especially on the retail end where we have to guarantee that analysis on the feed tag,” Schlumbohm said. “If the Ohio Department of Agriculture or anyone comes in to test, we have to make sure we’re backing up those claims. Having a consistent product from your soybean meal supplier allows our formulas to be much more predictable with less variation.”

The symbiotic relationship between Ohio’s grain farmers and turkey growers represents a thriving agricultural ecosystem and soybean meal usage reinforces the direct partnership between grain fields and poultry houses.

“Ohio is one of the top turkey-producing states in the country, and we produce a lot of soybeans here as well,” Schlumbohm said. “We get that full-circle lifecycle from growing the raw ingredient in the state, feeding it to the bird, and then having that bird consumed in the state. There’s a really big connection between Ohio soybean producers and end users, whether they are commercial turkey operations or backyard small flocks.”

Looking at overall flock success heading into the fall season, the fundamental connection between quality soybean meal, efficient feed conversion, and healthy birds can’t be denied.

Schlumbohm emphasized that in the starter phase, soybean meal can make up almost 50% of what that turkey is eating and having high-quality soybean meal with proper protein and digestibility drives overall efficiency, puts growth into the bird, and gets muscle where it needs to be to make producers successful.

“Turkeys are high-performance animals,” Schlumbohm said. “Through modern breeding, we are producing an animal that takes a fairly small amount of feed and turns it primarily into muscle. We see feed conversion ratios of 2.5 to 3 pounds of feed per pound of gain. It’s like having a race car, where if you put low-quality gas in it, it’s not going to run well.”

This story is part of the Optimize with Soy series supported by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.