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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

As development and infrastructure projects continue to expand across the Buckeye State, eminent domain remains an issue that can dramatically change a farm’s future. While most landowners are familiar with the basic concept of property acquisition, a specific mechanism known as “quick take” introduces additional complexity to private property rights.

Understanding the foundation of eminent domain starts with defining how private property can be acquired and identifying which entities hold the legal authority to exercise that power across Ohio.

“Eminent domain is the taking of private property for public use, and it is allowed for under the Ohio Constitution so long as that land is taken and paid for after compensation is determined by a jury,” said Leah Curtis, associate general counsel with the Ohio Farm Bureau. “Here in Ohio, like most states, most governmental entities can take property, including the state, your county, township, city governments, even though sometimes the law can be specific as to what uses they are allowed to take that property for. The state also delegates its authority to certain public utility companies that are building things like power lines or certain pipelines or phone lines.”

When a farm family receives official notice that a government body or public utility intends to acquire part of their land, a structured legal timeline begins.

“Typically, people do kind of know something’s coming before they get that legal notice, but normally a landowner gets a legal 30-day notice of an eminent domain action that essentially says, ‘We’re making an offer to purchase your property,'” Curtis said. “If there’s no agreement within the next 30 days, then the entity that wants to take the property can file an eminent domain action in court.”

Once that court filing takes place, the legal process moves through distinct stages to evaluate both the project’s necessity and the land’s financial value.

“Once it’s filed, there is going to be a hearing. Typically, the landowner may deny some of the agency’s either authority or their necessity for the taking, so there’ll be a hearing on those issues,” Curtis said. “A judge will make a determination as to that, and a landowner does have a right of appeal on those issues. After all appeals are finished, a judge is going to set a hearing for compensation. That hearing is going to typically be with a jury, and the jury is going to decide what that taking entity has to pay for the property. Court guidance follows for payment and transfer of possession.”

Facing formal court proceedings can quickly become overwhelming, making early action and proper legal guidance critical for farm owners looking to protect their financial interests and operational goals.

“I would start with what you should avoid doing, and that is ignoring it,” Curtis said. “We have talked to people in the past who got a notice and thought it was just going to go away. Unfortunately, this is something that you do have to pay attention to and take action on.

“The first thing to do is to talk with an attorney who can represent you. The people looking to take your property are not going to be looking out for a landowner’s interest. Working with your own private counsel who can look out for your interests, guide you through that process, and try to get to whatever the best outcome is for you individually is the first thing to do. Get in contact with an attorney, start working through what you want to accomplish and what your goals are, and they can help you work through that process.”

Beyond the core land acquisition itself, agricultural operations often face secondary infrastructure impacts that can affect farm viability for years to come.

“A lot of times when we’re having these types of eminent domain, they’re taking an easement, particularly when we talk about utilities; they’re not taking the full property,” Curtis said. “You have to think about things particularly like drainage. Drainage can affect not only your property or the property that’s being taken, but neighboring properties. So, we have to think about planning for drainage, remediating drainage, and repairing drainage.”

Maintaining access and daily movement across working fields is another critical consideration when evaluating permanent utility or highway easements.

“Think about access to land,” Curtis said. “When this property is taken, will you still be able to access all of your property? Another big one is movement between properties, not just accessing from a roadway, but accessing between the parcels. Can you move cattle or other livestock across those easements safely? You have to think about all the ways that you farm currently and how you may want to farm in the future, and how that taking will affect your ability to move between and use that property, including neighboring or connecting properties.”

While traditional eminent domain requires extensive hearings before land ownership transfers, a fast-track process known as “quick take” fundamentally alters the timeline and the landowner’s rights.

“Quick take is sort of a shorthand term that we use for certain eminent domain that allows for the taking agency to take basically immediate possession upon payment,” Curtis said. “Instead of doing that whole process of a necessity hearing and then a compensation stage, with a quick take procedure, usually the taking agency is going to file the action, deposit money—what they believe the compensation should be—and then take possession fairly quickly after that.”

Under current state law, quick take remains tightly restricted to specific urgent circumstances.

“Quick take, though, is very limited,” Curtis said. “It’s allowed for in the Ohio Constitution, but only in those limited circumstances of war, public exigency, and the building and maintenance of roads that are open and free to the public. It’s a very limited type of action in times where it’s very clear that there’s a public use, essentially taking that property immediately upon payment and figuring out later what the actual compensation should be.”

Recent policy conversations across the state have raised the possibility of broadening quick take powers to cover additional commercial infrastructure developments, particularly energy projects.

“I think as far as what it would look like, it would probably look something similar to what we have for those limited circumstances, driven by concerns about efficiency or streamlining,” Curtis said. “From Ohio Farm Bureau’s perspective, we have long had a policy that we oppose the expansion of quick take because our members fundamentally believe that landowners should have that day in court. Part of eminent domain is ensuring that the taking is both for public use and that it’s necessary, and finally that you are being provided just compensation.”

Ensuring constitutional protections remain intact before possession is granted is a cornerstone of property rights advocacy in rural communities.

“Having the process that we do ensures that we are always making sure property is being taken for public use and that it’s necessary,” Curtis said. “That step of having that necessity hearing before compensation is paid and possession is taken ensures that we are using that property for the purposes it’s supposed to be used for.”

Looking ahead, farm advocacy groups continue working at the Statehouse and in the courtroom to maintain a fair balance between public utility needs and private property protections.

“Advocating for private property rights is really our bread and butter because we do all the time,” Curtis said. “That includes joining into court cases dealing with eminent domain and ensuring that we are making that voice heard and explaining what the impacts of eminent domain are on farmland. It means talking with legislators about our concerns about eminent domain as it is today, not to mention any possibility of expanding it, making it quicker, or taking away those rights to go through that court system.”

Ultimately, maintaining rigorous legal standards helps protect all Ohioans while ensuring necessary infrastructure can still move forward appropriately.

“This is not just a farm issue because eminent domain can affect homeowners in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike,” Curtis said. “Eminent domain is not going to go away because we want to have roads to drive on and electric lines run to our houses. But having those steps in the law ensures that we keep it to its appropriate limits, respecting private property while ensuring public needs are fulfilled and creating that necessary balance.”