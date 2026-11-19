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By Stephanie Karhoff, Ohio State University

Field trial results can help growers make informed decisions about hybrids, crop protection products, fertility programs and other management practices. When reviewing those results, it can be tempting to focus on which treatment produced the highest yield. However, an important part of interpreting any field trial is determining whether differences among treatments are likely due to the treatments themselves or to normal variability within the field.

Soil texture, drainage, fertility, compaction, previous management and topography vary across fields and can even differ within the same field, changing across relatively short distances. Growing conditions also vary from year to year as rainfall, temperature, planting conditions, and pest pressure change. Because of this variability, two treatments may produce different yields even when the treatments themselves were not responsible for the difference. Well-designed field trials use replication and randomization to help separate this natural variability from treatment effects.

Replication means applying each treatment multiple times within a trial. Rather than comparing a single treated strip with a single untreated strip, several comparisons are made within the same field. Replication provides a better estimate of variability within the field and allows researchers to determine whether a treatment response occurs consistently across the trial. In field-scale research, a minimum of three replications is typically required, with four or more recommended, for proper evaluation.

Randomization refers to how treatments are assigned to plots or strips within the experiment. Random treatment placement reduces the possibility that one treatment will consistently benefit from field position, such as being in a better-drained or more productive area.

Once data is collected, statistical analysis can help determine whether observed differences among treatments are meaningful. A commonly used method is analysis of variance, or ANOVA, which determines whether the differences among treatments are large enough that they are unlikely to be explained by normal field variability alone.

If the analysis provides evidence of a treatment effect, a least significant difference, or LSD, may also be used compare treatment means. The LSD provides a threshold for interpreting those comparisons. For example, if Treatment A yielded 210 bushels per acre and Treatment B yielded 205, but the LSD was 8 bushels, the five-bushel difference would not be considered statistically significant at the stated probability level. Although the reported yields are different, there is not enough evidence to conclude that the treatments were responsible for that difference.

Statistical significance should also be considered alongside economics. A yield increase can be statistically significant but still may not generate enough additional revenue to cover the cost of an input or management practice. Looking at both the statistical results and the expected return can provide a more complete picture of a treatment’s value.

It is also important to consider how consistently a treatment performs across environments. Results from a single field and year represent one set of growing conditions. When similar results are observed across multiple locations and years, there is generally greater confidence that the response will occur under a range of conditions.

Come out to one of our many Ohio State University Extension programs this winter to learn more about field research being conducted at university research stations and on-farm through the eFields program. You can also visit digitalag.osu.edu/efields to explore eFields reports and learn more about using replicated research to inform crop management decisions.