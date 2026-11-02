United Producers announces planned retirement of President & CEO Mike Bumgarner

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United Producers, Inc. (UPI), the Midwest’s largest livestock marketing cooperative, announced that Mike Bumgarner, President & CEO, plans to retire in June 2027. UPI’s Board of Directors has begun a search for the cooperative’s next President & CEO. Bumgarner will continue to lead UPI’s day-to-day operations through his planned retirement.

“Mike’s planned retirement marks an important leadership transition for UPI, and it gives us the opportunity to thoughtfully plan for our cooperative’s next chapter,” said Lynn Orr, Chairman, Board of Directors of United Producers, Inc. “We are fortunate to approach this transition from a position of strength, and much of that is the result of Mike’s decades of steady, member-focused leadership and his tireless advocacy for the livestock industry. On behalf of the Board, I thank Mike for his service to our members and our employees. Our goal now is to find the right leader to build on that strength and lead UPI into the future.”

Bumgarner’s leadership at UPI has spanned several decades. As President & CEO, he leads one of the country’s largest livestock marketing cooperatives, providing marketing, credit services and risk management to farmers across the Midwest.

A passionate advocate for the livestock industry, Bumgarner has served in leadership roles with organizations including the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Institute of Animal Agriculture, Livestock Marketing Association, National Livestock Producers Association, Meat Institute, Ohio Agricultural Council, Ohio Livestock Coalition, Ohio Farm Animal Care Commission and Five State Beef Initiative. From 2009 to 2013, he served as vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, where he established its Center for Food and Animal Issues and assisted in the effort to pass Issue 2 in 2009. The constitutional amendment created the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board and was one of the first proactive efforts by agriculture anywhere to put livestock care standards in statute.

The Board has appointed a Search Committee to lead the search on its behalf and has engaged Gallagher Consulting Group to serve as strategic advisor and facilitator throughout the process. During the coming weeks, the Board will gather input from directors and other UPI stakeholders to define the experience, qualifications and attributes the cooperative will seek in its next leader. The full Board retains final authority to select and appoint UPI’s next President & CEO.

The position will be posted in December, with applications accepted through Jan. 8, 2027. Internal and external candidates will be considered and evaluated against the same criteria. UPI anticipates announcing its next President & CEO by spring 2027, allowing time for a smooth transition before Bumgarner’s retirement.

“Serving UPI’s members and working alongside our talented team has been and continues to be a true privilege,” said Mike Bumgarner, President & CEO of United Producers, Inc. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident that UPI is well positioned for the future. Between now and next June, my focus remains on serving our members, supporting our employees and helping ensure a seamless transition for the next leader of this great cooperative.”

UPI serves 30,000 members in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee, handling approximately 2.7 million head of livestock per year. UPI also offers risk management services, including marketing agreements and brokerage services; and offers competitive agricultural lending products for real estate, farm, operating, and livestock financing. For more information visit www.uproducers.com or follow United Producers, Inc. on Facebook.