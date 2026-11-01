Universal designed workspaces for farm shops and garage workspaces

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By Dee Jepsen and Laura Akgerman, Ohio State University

A universal design garage was featured at the Farm Science Review as an interactive demonstration space for farm shops, garages, and workspaces. The idea behind universal design is that the space is functional for people with a wide range of abilities, ages, and sizes. Rather than creating separate accommodations, the goal is to create spaces and tools that are accessible and usable for everyone.

Key features in a farm shop or garage workshop include these components:

Accessible entrances and floor plan pathways

A wide doorway of 36” or greater is needed for access. There should be smooth transitions between the outdoor and indoor surfaces to prevent trip hazards. Ideally, there should be zero-step entrances and slip-resistant flooring.

Adjustable workstations

There are several ways to improve flexibility of the workstation. Workbenches and tables are available in a variety of sizes and can be height-adjustable to accommodate the person and the task. Some people prefer taller counter-height stations, while others may need lower stations. Even within a day’s work, the sit-to-stand benches can change heights to improve the comfort level of the worker. Mobile tool carts are good for having access to items throughout the workspace.

Larger materials handling equipment

Some workspaces incorporate overhead lifting systems and railings, while others may have ceiling-mounted hoists. These items reduce the physical demands of lifting, carrying, pushing, or positioning heavy materials, which allows persons with varying levels of strength, mobility, endurance, or physical limitations to perform tasks more safely and independently.

Universal designed storage

Products that reduce the person’s need to stretch, extend, twist, or bend are important features of shelving and cabinets in the universal garage. Items such as pull-down shelving and rotating storage systems reduce the need for ladders or step stools to reach overhead spaces, which reduces fall hazards. Slat walls that use horizontal tracks with adjustable hooks and baskets improve accessibility to tools and supplies. Likewise, easy-slide drawers help with kneeling, bending, and reaching into deep cabinets.

Lighting and visibility

Good lighting and visibility are essential components of universal design because they help people safely navigate their space, locate tools, read instructions, and perform tasks accurately. Individuals with low vision, age-related vision changes, mobility limitations, cognitive disabilities, or balance concerns especially benefit from environments designed with enhanced visibility. Ideal lighting products include motion-activated lights, LED task lighting, and anti-glare surfaces.

Technology-assisted devices

Automation improves work zones. Features such as power-assisted doors, voice-operated lighting and doors, remote equipment monitoring, and digital safety alerts reduce physical demands and improve independence, allowing people of all abilities to work more safely and effectively.

Universal design concepts and products are at the center of the Ohio AgrAbility program to improve farm worker safety and accessibility for everyday tasks. While this program does not endorse or promote specific products, the program conducts farm assessments at no cost to the farmer based on grant dollars received from the USDA. It is in the spirit of AgrAbility that this program connects with farm workers with disabilities, limited physical abilities, and chronic health conditions that affect their ability to farm.

For more information, contact Dee Jepsen, Director of Ohio AgrAbility at jepsen.4@osu.edu. Or Laura Akgerman, Ohio AgrAbility and OSU Extension Disability Services Coordinator, at Akgerman.4@osu.edu, 614‑292‑0622.