Watch: Where turf meets tradition

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For nearly 250 years and 11 generations, Pam Simmions and Robert Fischer’s family has adapted, innovated, and stewarded the land at Turpin Farms. What began as a Revolutionary War land grant has evolved into one of Ohio’s most respected turf operations, combining deep agricultural roots with a forward-looking commitment to innovation and conservation.

Today, the farm is known for its high-quality turf, collaborative research efforts, and sustainable practices that help reduce water, fertilizer, and fuel use. Through generations of dedication, a strong team culture, and a commitment to being fair and honest in business, Turpin Farms continues to demonstrate how tradition and innovation can work hand in hand to build a lasting agricultural legacy.