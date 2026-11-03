Watch: Where turf meets tradition

For nearly 250 years and 11 generations, Pam Simmions and Robert Fischer’s family has adapted, innovated, and stewarded the land at Turpin Farms. What began as a Revolutionary War land grant has evolved into one of Ohio’s most respected turf operations, combining deep agricultural roots with a forward-looking commitment to innovation and conservation.
Today, the farm is known for its high-quality turf, collaborative research efforts, and sustainable practices that help reduce water, fertilizer, and fuel use. Through generations of dedication, a strong team culture, and a commitment to being fair and honest in business, Turpin Farms continues to demonstrate how tradition and innovation can work hand in hand to build a lasting agricultural legacy.