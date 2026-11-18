What is your why? Practicing farm safety during harvest season

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By Dee Jepsen, Ohio State University

Harvest is one of the busiest and most rewarding times of the year. It can also bring unexpected challenges and stressors. Long hours, changing weather patterns, equipment demands, unpredictable crop conditions and yields… all of these factors can add pressure to the workers in the field, the employees in the agricultural industry, and the families who support them. Yet every farmer, industry worker, and family member should take a moment to ask an important question: What is your WHY for practicing farm safety?

Your “why” is the reason you choose to work safely every day. It may be the joy and fulfillment of working off the land; it may be your family or children waiting for you at home; or it may be your friends counting on you to be there once the busy season ends. For many, it may be the future of the business. Keeping your “why” in mind can help guide decisions that prevent injuries and protect both physical and mental well-being during the demanding harvest season.

Your WHY starts with getting home safe

Every farm task carries risk. Tractors, combines, grain handling systems, and road travel demand constant attention. For farms with livestock, managing daily feed schedules and breeding seasons can add extra hours in the barn. In the fall, fatigue can slow reaction time and increase the likelihood of errors.

When our judgment is impaired, little problems can escalate into larger risks. It’s good to remind yourself why safety matters. The tasks can wait a few extra minutes if it means taking time to follow safe operating procedures, wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and address equipment problems before they become hazards.

Sleep is a safety tool

Many farm workers pride themselves on working from sunrise to well after sunset. However, fatigue affects judgment, concentration, and reaction time much like alcohol impairment. When harvest schedules become intense, prioritize sleep as an essential safety practice. Consider these recommendations:

• Aim for a consistent sleep schedule whenever possible.

• Take short breaks throughout the day to stay alert.

• Alternate tasks to prevent mental fatigue.

• Share workloads among family members and employees.

• Watch for signs of exhaustion, such as trouble focusing, irritability, or slower decision-making.

Remember, your “why” may depend on your ability to make good decisions behind the wheel of a tractor, truck, or combine.

Fuel your body for the long haul

Harvest often means grabbing whatever food is convenient. While quick snacks provide temporary energy, poor nutrition can leave workers feeling sluggish and less focused. Boost your energy level by:

• Eating balanced meals that include protein, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

• Keeping healthy snacks in equipment cabs and vehicles.

• Staying hydrated throughout the day.

• Limiting excessive caffeine and sugary drinks.

Proper nutrition helps maintain energy, concentration, and endurance during long workdays. Taking care of your body is another way to honor the people and responsibilities that make up your “why.”

Manage stress before it manages you

Farm stress is real. Weather delays, equipment breakdowns, labor shortages, and market uncertainty can create significant pressure. Unmanaged stress can affect safety by increasing distraction, frustration, and risk-taking behaviors. To keep stress under control, you can:

• Focus on what you can control and let go of what you cannot.

• Set realistic daily goals.

• Take a few minutes each day to reflect, recharge, or reconnect with something other than work.

• Recognize when stress levels are becoming overwhelming. Talk with trusted friends, family members, or neighbors about challenges. Text or call 988 when these challenges need someone outside of your social circles.

A healthier mindset promotes safer decision-making and helps maintain the resilience needed to get through harvest season.

Relationships are part of your WHY

Harvest can place strain on relationships. Long hours and exhaustion can lead to misunderstandings and conflict when teamwork is needed most. Strong personal relationships contribute to safer operations. Consider these practices:

• Communicate daily about schedules and expectations.

• Express appreciation for each person’s contributions.

• Be patient when mistakes happen.

• Make time, even briefly, for family and friend connections.

• Check in on each other’s physical and emotional well-being.

Remember that the harvest will eventually end, but supportive relationships last long after the last load is delivered.

Make your WHY visible

Many farms benefit from displaying reminders of what matters most. A family photo in the tractor cab, a note from a child, or an inspirational message posted in the barn or farm shop can serve as a powerful reminder to slow down and work safely.

Successful harvest is measured by more than yield monitors and healthy livestock. True success means everyone returns home safely each day, stays healthy throughout the season, and preserves the relationships that make farming worthwhile.

This harvest season, take the time to identify your WHY. Whether it is your family, your farm legacy, your employees, or your community, let that purpose guide your choices. Get enough sleep. Eat well. Manage stress. Treat others with respect. Practice safe work habits. Because the most important thing you bring in this harvest season is not what’s in the field. It’s yourself – safe and healthy for the people who need you most.

Dee Jepsen, Professor of Agricultural Safety and Health, can be reached at 292-6008 or jepsen.4@osu.edu. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering.