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By Brianna Smith

Everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving dish. Maybe it’s the turkey itself, the mashed potatoes and gravy, the rolls or grandma’s special pumpkin pie recipe. No matter which dish you reach for first at Thanksgiving, each one has a cost, and those costs have changed significantly in the last seven years.

A recent analysis by Alexis H. Villacis, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University, offers an interesting perspective on how Thanksgiving food prices have changed and why the cost of a holiday meal is more complicated than the price of a turkey.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, the cost of a traditional meal for 10 people increased from $48.91 in 2019 to $55.18 in 2025. That’s an increase of $6.27, or nearly 13% during the course of six years. The 2026 survey had not yet been released at the time this was written, but other food price data offers some insight into what families might expect this Thanksgiving.

But here’s where things get interesting. Of that $6.27 increase, just 70 cents came from the turkey itself. The remaining $5.57 came from the side dishes and other ingredients that complete the Thanksgiving table.

However, there is some encouraging news for families preparing their Thanksgiving menus this year. Villacis’ analysis found that several common ingredients are less expensive than they were a year ago. In September 2026, egg prices were down nearly 35% compared with September 2025, while butter prices declined more than 17%. Flour, potatoes, sugar and milk also saw modest decreases.

However, comparing those same ingredients with their prices before the pandemic paints a different picture. Villacis’ analysis shows sugar prices are 71% higher than in September 2019, eggs are up more than 64%, and milk prices have increased more than 32%.

While those individual ingredients have become less expensive in the last year, grocery prices overall were still 1.8% higher in September 2026 than a year earlier.

So, while some prices are coming down, that doesn’t necessarily mean families are spending what they did just a few years ago.

For those involved in agriculture, there’s another important factor when we think about the cost of a Thanksgiving meal. The price farmers receive for the commodities they produce and the price consumers pay at the grocery store don’t always move in the same direction.

As Villacis explains in his analysis, the price of food reflects much more than the agricultural commodity itself. Processing, packaging, transportation, refrigeration, labor and other costs all contribute to the final price consumers pay. Contracts and inventory purchased earlier can also affect how quickly changes in farm prices are reflected at the grocery store.

As we gather around the Thanksgiving table this year, it’s worth remembering that the economics of that meal look very different depending on where you’re sitting. Farmers may be receiving less for the commodities they produce, while the families purchasing those products are still paying more at the grocery store.

It’s a frustrating reality for both sides, and a reminder that the journey from the farm to the dinner table is complicated.

Whatever the cost of Thanksgiving dinner this year, I hope your favorite dish makes its way to the table, there’s room for one more helping, and you find plenty of reasons to give thanks.