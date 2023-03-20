Team Soy highlighted at Commodity Classic

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

While many Commodity Classic discussions revolved around green energy, Crawford County farmer Steve Reinhard spent much of the event wearing green (well ahead of St. Patrick’s Day) to highlight the unity of Team Soy. Reinhard serves as the vice chair of the United Soybean Board (USB).

“The theme this year for our booth was Team Soy. Not only are we expressing what we do here at USB and all of our farmer members that lead the board, we also have our team of other cooperators that we work with within that soy family. We have the American Soybean Association right beside us. We have Clean Fuels America, which is right across the aisle way and we do a lot of biofuel stuff with them. Then we also have the U.S. Soy Export Council and they do all of our foreign market development and then we have the United States Egg and Poultry Association and the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Our biggest user of soybean products is animal agriculture and the meal is a great product. We’re working to continue to develop more abundant uses for that soybean protein. We work with all those groups and that’s part of our Team Soy that continues to bring value back to the American soybean farmer,” Reinhard said. “We’re trying to leverage our soybean dollars with other groups as well. We have a fire truck here — we partner with Goodyear and have developed several lines of tires that go on the Ford Explorer for police departments all the way up to the tires on fire trucks and trash trucks that go through the city streets. We’re also trying to come up with a new soy-based foam for the firefighters to use, not to mention the biodiesel that can go into the trucks as well. We have a plywood house demonstrating soy adhesives, which is one of the biggest components coming on the market now. We’re able do take the formaldehyde out of the old adhesives that they’ve been using in the past or and use a soy-based product, which is healthier not only for the environment but just for the economy in general.”

Reinhard also highlighted progress with high oleic oil, livestock feed improvement research, climate smart production practices, and infrastructure improvements.

“We’re continuing to leverage our ability to do research, education and promotion and then it returns value back into the soybean farmer,” Reinhard said. “It’s just a great way for us to do more to help move our commodity forward, whether it be the whole soybean, the meal or the oil. For every $1 we invest in by the checkoff program we’re bringing $12.34 back in value.”