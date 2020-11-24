Ohio’s Fudge on USDA Secretary short list

Share Facebook

Ohio Democrat Rep. Marcia Fudge is on the short list of contenders for Secretary of Agriculture in the Biden Administration.

Congresswoman Fudge, from Warrensville Heights, has served on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee since 2011, she has demonstrated her ability to tackle complex issues. In 2019, Fudge served as chair of House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations. She has long been a proponent of food aid programs and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). She is garnering support from consumer groups, environmental groups and the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association (OCWGA).

“Congresswoman Fudge is respected by her peers for her work ethic and ability to bring people together. Her openness and availability to producers and farm groups speaks volumes, and we look forward to working with her as Secretary of the USDA,” said Patty Mann, President of OCWGA.

Rep. Fudge recently endorsed Georgia Democratic Rep. David Scott for chair the House Agriculture Committee, another position she could have pursued. Also being considered for Secretary of Agriculture are U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, current Democratic U.S. Congress members Chellie Pingree of Maine and Cheri Bustos of Illinois, and the state agriculture secretaries of California and Delaware.

“Now more than ever, the Department of Agriculture is poised to play a major role in helping Americans from all walks of life. The prospect of an Ohioan serving as Secretary provides a unique opportunity for the Buckeye state. From biofuels to protecting our waters and crafting the farm safety net, we have worked with Congresswoman Fudge in the past and very much look forward to working alongside her in the coming months and years to move the agriculture industry forward,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of OCWGA.