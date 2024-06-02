Ohio Corn & Wheat joins Carbon Alliance

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The American Carbon Alliance (ACA) announced that Ohio Corn & Wheat has joined as members of the ACA.

“When it comes to working for new markets and increased demand for corn products, Ohio Corn & Wheat lead the way,” said Tom Buis, CEO of the American Carbon Alliance. “They’re a tremendous asset to the ACA, and together we will work to advocate for a strong American agriculture industry through carbon capture and sequestration.”

Ohio Corn & Wheat is an organization that works on behalf of Ohio’s corn and small grain farmers through education, advocacy, and legislative policy to secure a more sustainable future.

“Sustainable aviation fuel represents a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector with American-grown corn ethanol. This not only supports Ohio farmers but also bolsters local economies and promotes energy independence,” said Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn & Wheat Executive Director. “We look forward to working with the American Carbon Alliance to take a strong stand in support of Ohio growers.”

The ACA is made up of members nationwide, including: Growth Energy, Renewable Fuels Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the Iowa Corn Growers Association, the National Corn Growers Association, and the North and South Dakota Ethanol Producers Associations.