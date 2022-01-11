Ohio Pork Congress moves to Lima for 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Pork Congress offers fresh, new vibes in 2022 at a new location. The event will take place Feb. 8 and 9, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.

Steve Lerch, former Google executive, will provide the keynote address and share his insight into the topics of digital issues, consumer behavior, and innovation. In addition, Ohio Pork Congress includes educational seminars, the largest pork-specific tradeshow in the Mid-East, and recognition of industry leaders as well as opportunity to support the Friend of Pork PAC. Registration information is available here: https://ohiopork.org/events/ohioporkcongress/

“I encourage all pork producers and allied industry members to attend Ohio Pork Congress,” said Ryan McClure, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Paulding County. “I am eager to see friends new and old to reconnect. So much is happening in our industry, the educational seminars and our keynote speaker will provide valuable guidance to producers who continue to navigate some choppy waters.”

Lerch has become a highly respected voice in the world of digital strategy, consumer behavior, and innovation. He leverages his 9 years at Google serving as a digital strategy consultant to dozens of the world’s most well-known brands to bring independent consulting services to companies of all sizes and across all industries. Lerch is obsessed with data, patterns, and trends, but believes data isn’t useful when it’s boring.

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center gives Ohio Pork Congress the opportunity to expand its tradeshow space and offer educational seminars. Attendees will be able to participate in a discussion with Bill Even, CEO, National Pork Board, and Nick Giordano, vice president and counsel, global government affairs, National Pork Producers Council. In addition to an Ohio Pork Council update, other topics and speakers include:

• Ohio Department of Agriculture update by Dennis Summers, Ohio State Veterinarian

• Ohio secure pork supply plans by Andreia Arruda, The Ohio State University

• Foreign animal disease on-farm sampling certification by Dr. Pam Zaabel, National Pork Board

• Feed Nutrition by Jim Jolliff, Kalmbach Feeds, and Chock Booher, PIC

• PRRS Virus Evolution by Igor A. D. Paploski, University of Minnesota.

• U.S. SHIP by Dr. Chris Rademacher, Iowa State University

• How to attract and retain employees by Victor Ochoa, Swine Works

• Maximize breeding herd longevity by Dr. Rademacher

These educational sessions are complemented by two sets of breakout sessions with further topics relevant to current pork production.

“Ohio’s pork industry is full of great people who produce wholesome, high-quality pork for domestic and world markets,” McClure said. “We must move forward together to address mounting challenges. Pork Congress gives all of us the opportunity to come together and support the work of the industry. See you in Lima!”