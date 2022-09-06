Miami East-MVCTC FFA Recognized by National FFA

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The National FFA Organization recently announced the results of the National FFA Evaluations. Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter was selected as a 3-Star National Chapter for the National FFA Chapter Award Program. A 3-star is the highest award a chapter can be recognized for in the National Chapter process. In order to be considered for such an honor, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had to place in the top 10% in the state of Ohio. In May, the chapter learned that they were in the Top 10 in the state and would have their application forwarded to national evaluations.



This is the 22nd straight year that the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in their National Chapter Award program. The chapter will be recognized on stage at the 2022 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October.



The National FFA Chapter Award program recognized FFA chapters for developing and conducting a detailed Program of Activities (POA). These activities and projects provide opportunities for members to achieve in the areas of student, chapter, or community development. Every year, chapters are recognized as having earned a one-, two-, or three-star rating on their National Chapter application.



Erin Baker, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Carter Gilbert, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, Jimmy Sutherly, Seth Wells, and Lauren Wright will receive the American FFA Degree. This is an honor that over 4,000 FFA members across the country will accomplish. Their applications were forwarded to the National FFA because they have been a successful leader, been involved in various community service activities, earned at least $10,000 from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, and been an active member of the FFA.



Additionally, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is guided by strong leadership provided by the 2022-23 officer team. The team met over the summer in a planning session for the upcoming school year and FFA activities. The officers are: President Isaac Beal, Vice President Alaina Helsinger, Secretary Fletcher Harris, Treasurer Ayla Gilbert, Reporter Luke Brunke, Sentinel Kendal Staley, and Student Advisor Adi Richter. Their advisor is Mrs. Marie Carity. The Miami East Ag Ed Program is a satellite program of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.