Baldridge appointed ODA Director

Brian Baldridge was appointed the 40th Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture by Governor Mike DeWine on Feb. 1. In this position, Director Baldridge provides leadership for the agriculture industry and oversees numerous regulatory, food safety, and consumer protection programs for the State of Ohio. Food and agriculture add more than $124 billion to the state economy each year.

Baldridge , from Winchester, previously served two terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he represented the 90th House District, encompassing all of Adams and Scioto counties, as well as the eastern part of Brown County. During his tenure, Director Baldridge served on the House Agriculture Committee and advocated for programs supporting the agricultural industry.

Director Baldridge has strong Ohio and agricultural roots. He is the seventh generation raised on the family farm that is still operational today. Throughout the years, he participated in, and has been a vocal advocate for, the 4-H community and FFA. Additionally, he was elected to serve on the Adams Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, where he helped to direct and plan conservation efforts within the county.

For many years, Director Baldridge served as a first responder. During high school, he volunteered as both a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department, and later became a career member for the Anderson Township Fire Department. In 2020, he retired from Anderson Township after 25 years of service and is still a volunteer of the Wayne Township Fire Department in Adams County.

As a life-long Southern Ohio native, Director Baldridge is no stranger to serving the public. He has served as both Adams County Commissioner and Wayne Township Trustee, prior to his service at the Ohio Statehouse.

He attended Southern State Community College and Shawnee State University. Director Baldridge currently resides in Winchester, Ohio with his wife of 31 years, Lori. They are members of the Bethlehem Church of Christ. Together they have two grown children, one grandchild and two more on the way.

“We congratulate Rep. Baldridge on his nomination for Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Ohio Farm Bureau and our members have had a great working relationship with him for years. Being a farmer himself, he truly understands agriculture, the importance of the industry to our state and the challenges that come with it,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “We look forward to hitting the ground running with Rep. Baldridge as we continue the work to improve Ohio’s water quality, enhance the state’s food system and put programs in place to secure the important role farmers and rural communities have in the Buckeye State for generations to come.”