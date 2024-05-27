War on the Western Front: Ohio and the War of 1812

Share Facebook

By Mike Ryan, OCJ field reporter

After achieving independence from England, the upstart American government was tasked with a variety of conflicts that threatened the newly established nation. As the Napoleonic Wars between Britain and France raged on the European continent and on the seas of the Atlantic, tensions with Americans were provoked by the English maritime practices of commandeering American ships, forcing U.S. sailors into servitude with the British Navy and firing upon, boarding, and sinking any U.S. commercial ship suspected of contact with the French.

Further, the British continued to occupy forts and establishments in territory ceded to the U.S. after the Revolution. Though the Brits abandoned the 13 colonies after the Revolutionary War, they still maintained possession of other parts of the continent, and some British loyalists would come to settle in the Northwest Territories along the southern shores of Lake Erie. The English allied with hostile Native American tribes in the Great Lakes region, supporting and arming them, further contributing to conflict and instability in the area.

Due to these various threats to American sovereignty, President James Madison declared war on Britain on June 18, 1812, beginning the Second War of American Independence, the War of 1812.

The state of Ohio played an active role in this conflict, being the western front of this war against the Redcoats and a confederation of indigenous tribes lead by famous Shawnee chief, Tecumseh, all of whom were trying to seize control of northwest Ohio and the southern ports along Lake Erie’s shoreline. Today, there are a variety of parks and monuments dotted across northern Ohio’s Lake Erie watershed commemorating the battles and combatants of the War of 1812.

Battle of Marblehead Peninsula (Late September 1812)

A series of deadly skirmishes between local and Ohio militiamen against Native tribes across what is now known as Marblehead Peninsula constitutes the first battle in Ohio during the War of 1812. These altercations led to 8 local settlers/militiamen losing their lives and 30 to 40 Indian fatalities. Today, there is an Ohio Historical Marker present at a site not far from Marblehead Lighthouse and the Gidding Monument to this conflict in Battlefield Park can be found at 9888 E. Bayshore Rd. in Lakeside/Marblehead.

The Siege of Fort Meigs (April 28-May 9, 1813)

Located in present day Perrysburg, Fort Meigs was built by war hero and future president William Henry Harrison in the winter of 1813. Fort Meigs was constructed for defense and as a supply depot for an assumed upcoming invasion of Canada, which was British territory at the time. This fortification on the Maumee River was almost immediately attacked after construction. But after a weeklong siege, the British troops and Tecumseh’s warriors were unable to dislodge the Americans, signaling a victory for the U.S., though it suffered significantly higher casualties and losses than its adversaries did.

John Thompson, Manager of Historic Programming and Head of Interpretation at Fort Meigs State Memorial, explains that the location of the fort had great strategic importance and its defense was essential to the ongoing and future war efforts.

“Fort Meigs was planned as a large, fortified supply depot in an advanced position close to the occupying British Army and their American Indian allies. American General William Henry Harrison had been tasked with three overarching objectives: defend American citizens, retake the lost Michigan Territory and Fort Detroit, and ultimately invade Upper Canada and occupy it for the U.S. Harrison planned to use Fort Meigs to stockpile the materials his army would need for such a move and use the area as a springboard for offensive operations once their strength had gathered and Lake Erie was secured,” Thompson said.

Even before the major sieges of Fort Meigs in the spring and summer of ‘13, the fort was a source of much activity and conflict.

“The fort itself is an earthen and timber fortification made of materials found on site. It quickly became the American Army headquarters and the final destination for most men and war material allocated to the Northwestern Army. Harrison would have to defend this ground before he was ready for his own advance and the fort would come under heavy attack in the spring and summer of 1813. Between American Indian raids, sorties, spy activity, and false alarms, there would be military activity at the fort nearly every day. But the main focus of the fighting would come in the form of two protracted sieges in May of 1813 and again in July of that year. These sieges represent the high point of British offensive operations in the west and the strongest opportunity for Tecumseh’s Western Confederacy of Tribes in pushing back the aggressive tide of American settlement,” Thompson said.

The American forces valiantly defended the fort during both sieges, maintained control of their fortifications, and declared victory.

“The allied armies of England and Tecumseh would arrive both by land and by sea, surround the Americans, and take several days setting up their lines and artillery positions. Once opened, this first siege would last from May 1 to May 9. The British abandoned the siege on May 9 while the American Indians had largely already left the field — their alliance with the British strained. Fighting would resume as the second siege opened on July 21, but the allied army drifted away and the siege was cleared by July 28,” Thompson said.

The successful defense of Fort Meigs had lasting positive effects for the Americans’ ongoing success in the War of 1812.

“The significance of the action at Fort Meigs is, though an ugly and defensive engagement, the first time in the Northwest that the Americans were able to successfully defend their own territory and citizens in the War of 1812. It would prove to be the turning point in this theater of the war as now the Americans, having the time to establish supply lines and recruitment efforts, would begin a counter-offensive. This campaign would climax with the American victory on Lake Erie, the invasion of Canada and victory at the Thames River, as well as the death of Tecumseh, who at this point was the central figure of Native resistance in the area. It was the army of Fort Meigs that would man the naval fleet, make this invasion, and see this victory,” Thompson said.

Thompson rightly points out the importance of Fort Meigs (and the other War of 1812 battles sites in our state) to Ohio history. Sites like these should be a source of pride to Ohioans.

“Another great significance to this remarkable site is the idea that most Americans do not think of Ohio when they think of major battles in major U.S. conflicts. Yet, Fort Meigs represents the front lines of the War of 1812 with remarkable leadership on both sides and a crucial impact on the overall outcome of the war. All at a time when Ohio is being settled for the first time by the American people. It is a remarkable chapter in the story of the modern state’s development, defense, and people,” Thompson said.

Battle of Fort Stephenson (August 2, 1813)

Fort Stephenson was the northernmost, and therefore, the first of 3 American forts encountered on the Sandusky River below Lake Erie. It was the site of an important, decisive victory for the USA in Madison’s War. The Americans, under the command of 21-year-old George Croghan and fighting with only one cannon (dubbed “Old Betsy”) repelled an advance/invasion by British and Indian forces, sending them in retreat back to their Fort Detroit, with General Harrison following hot on their heels.

This former battleground, located in present day Fremont, has an Ohio Historical Marker dedicated to it on the northside of Birchard Public Library, which is built on the old fort site. Also found at this same place are Major George Croghan’s grave/gravestone, a Soldier’s Monument, and Old Betsy. Fort Stephenson monuments and memorials are found at 423 Croghan Street.

Battle of Lake Erie (September 10, 1813)

The Battle of Lake Erie was the most consequential battle of the War of 1812 to be fought in Ohio territory. A tide turning victory for the U.S. in the war, this naval battle witnessed the heroics of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, whose bravery, audacity, and quick-thinking secured a huge win for the Americans and an epic and embarrassing defeat for the formidable British Navy.

Rob Whitman, chief of interpretation, education, and volunteers at Perry’s Victory and International Peace Monument, explained that this battle pitted a fledgling American naval force against a world-renowned maritime adversary.

“Perry arrived in Erie in March of 1813 and was instrumental in organizing the building and fitting out of a squadron of 10 Navy vessels in the spring and summer of 1813. He then led the U.S. Squadron into battle on Lake Erie as the first fleet action in U.S. Navy history. The Battle of Lake Erie was a 3-hour naval battle between the Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy about 7 miles northwest of South Bass Island/Put-in-Bay,” Whitman said.

This battle started poorly for Perry, with him accruing massive casualties and having to abandon his first ship, the Lawrence, due to damage sustained during the first stage of combat. Perry left his first boat, rowing over a half mile under heavy enemy fire, to take charge of the Niagara. As Perry approaches his adversaries on the Niagara, the British ship Queen Charlotte runs into the British ship Detroit whilst trying to counter Perry’s maneuver, ending in disaster for the English. At this point, Perry makes a bold move, sailing directly across the British firing line, shooting broadsides from both sides of his ship at the ensnared British ships, as Whitman describes.

“British coordination does not happen and the Detroit and Queen Charlotte, the two biggest Royal Navy vessels, collide with their rigging entangled. They are sitting ducks with a hole in their line now. They must get their vessels cut apart before they can fight again. Perry will plug that hole that is opening in the enemy’s line with the Niagara. Now when he fires off each side of the Niagara, he can hit the enemy, where normally you can only shoot off one side during battle. At this point, Perry orders his carronades double-shotted at half pistol range. The British vessels take this barrage at point blank range (maybe 30 yards) as they try to cut their vessels apart. After about 15 minutes, the Royal Navy starts surrendering one-by-one. A total of six British warships surrendered. This is one of the few times the Royal Navy will lose an entire squadron to surrender in battle. The outcome shifts the balance of power on the Great Lakes and in the war. With this victory, Perry can then transport Harrison’s army into Canada, where they land unopposed and eventually secure a meaningful victory at the Battle of the Thames on October 5. This is where Tecumseh is killed, which effectively disbands his Indian confederacy and leaves the United Kingdom without a valued regional ally. These two victories are important in the peace negotiations that take place a year later in 1814,” Whitman said.

Located at 93 Delaware Avenue, Put-in-Bay, Perry’s Victory and Peace Monument is a National Park property on South Bass Island. The 352-foot-tall monument itself can be seen from a variety of vantage points on the water by boaters and South Bass Island can be accessed by ferry, plane, or personal watercraft. Visitors to Lake Erie’s shores and islands should definitely consider a short day trip to this historically significant and aesthetically inviting destination.

“The biggest attraction is, of course, going to the Observation Deck of the Memorial, 317 feet above Lake Erie. This is the third tallest monument and highest open air observation deck managed by the National Park Service. On most days you can see where the battle took place and most of the Lake Erie islands. On good days you can see mainland Canada and the best possible days you can see over 50 miles to Detroit and 60 miles to Cleveland. Buy your tickets and reserve your time in the Visitor Center. In the Visitor Center is a small museum dedicated to the battle and war and a 15-minute film on the battle. We also offer daily ranger talks, the Junior Ranger program, and historic weapons demonstrations on the weekends,” Whitman said.

The Observation Deck and Visitor’s Center is open through Oct. 14, 2024.

The Ohio battlefront was one important aspect of the War of 1812, and U.S. victories on land and on the water here contributed to the greater cause, leading to the Yankee victory on Feb. 16, 1815, when President James Madison approved and the U.S. Senate ratified the Treaty of Ghent and officially ended the war. Ohio’s state’s parks and monuments continue to honor the sacrifices and strength of Ohio during this impactful period of American history.