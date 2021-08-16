2021 Ohio Wine Competition official results

Share Facebook

Michael Angelo Winery’s 2020 Pinot Grigio won Overall Best of Show at the 2021 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held August 2-4 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. There were 300 total entries this year with 229 receiving medals: 29 double gold, 35 gold, 96 silver and 69 bronze.

Best of Show and Best of Ohio Awards

Overall Best of Show: 2020 Michael Angelo Pinot Grigio Best of Show White: Maize Valley Riesling Best of Ohio White: 2019 Ferrante Grand River Valley Signature Chardonnay Best of Show Red: 2017 Burnet Ridge Purple Trillium Best of Ohio Red: 2020 Crooked River Cabernet Franc Best of Show and Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé: Kosicek Vineyards Emma’s Blush Best of Show Fruit/Specialty: Maize Valley Blackberry Best of Show Sparkling: Ferrante Star Seeker Moscato

The Best of Ohio designations are awarded to the Best of Show wines that are made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid or Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.

You can find a list of all the winners here.