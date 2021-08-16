2021 Ohio Wine Competition official results

Michael Angelo Winery’s 2020 Pinot Grigio won Overall Best of Show at the 2021 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held August 2-4 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. There were 300 total entries this year with 229 receiving medals: 29 double gold, 35 gold, 96 silver and 69 bronze.
Best of Show and Best of Ohio Awards
|Overall Best of Show:
|2020 Michael Angelo Pinot Grigio
|Best of Show White:
|Maize Valley Riesling
|Best of Ohio White:
|2019 Ferrante Grand River Valley Signature Chardonnay
|Best of Show Red:
|2017 Burnet Ridge Purple Trillium
|Best of Ohio Red:
|2020 Crooked River Cabernet Franc
|Best of Show and Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé:
|Kosicek Vineyards Emma’s Blush
|Best of Show Fruit/Specialty:
|Maize Valley Blackberry
|Best of Show Sparkling:
|Ferrante Star Seeker Moscato
The Best of Ohio designations are awarded to the Best of Show wines that are made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid or Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.
You can find a list of all the winners here.