Gervasi Vineyard in Canton is a beautiful destination for wine lovers, and a huge amount of work.

2021 Ohio Wine Competition official results

August 16, 2021 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Michael Angelo Winery’s 2020 Pinot Grigio won Overall Best of Show at the 2021 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held August 2-4 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. There were 300 total entries this year with 229 receiving medals: 29 double gold, 35 gold, 96 silver and 69 bronze.

Best of Show and Best of Ohio Awards

Overall Best of Show:2020 Michael Angelo Pinot Grigio
Best of Show White:Maize Valley Riesling
Best of Ohio White:2019 Ferrante Grand River Valley Signature Chardonnay
Best of Show Red:2017 Burnet Ridge Purple Trillium
Best of Ohio Red:2020 Crooked River Cabernet Franc
Best of Show and Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé:Kosicek Vineyards Emma’s Blush
Best of Show Fruit/Specialty:Maize Valley Blackberry
Best of Show Sparkling:Ferrante Star Seeker Moscato

The Best of Ohio designations are awarded to the Best of Show wines that are made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid or Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.

You can find a list of all the winners here.

Check Also

2021 Ohio Crop Tour: South leg

Pickaway County Corn: The corn had a good green color with no disease pressure on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved