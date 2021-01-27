Farm Gates

Share Facebook

By Dave Russell, Ohio Ag Net

Who’s the largest owner of private farmland in U.S.?

Queue the theme to Jeopardy: “According to The Land Report this software developer is now the largest owner of private farmland in the U.S.”

Answer: “Who is Bill Gates?”

Yep…Land Report says the one-time world’s richest man owns 242,000 acres of farmland in 18 states. The most acres are in Louisiana at just over 69,000, followed by Arkansas at nearly 48,000 and Nebraska at 20,588. Gates owns almost 9,000 acres in Ohio, just over 9,000 acres in Indiana, nearly 18,000 in Illinois, but only 552 acres in Iowa.

Bill and Melinda Gates also cracked the Land Report’s Top 100 Landowners for the first time coming in at number 49. The No. 1 landowner in the U.S. is billionaire John Malone, the chairman of Liberty Media, who tops the list with 2,200,000 acres.