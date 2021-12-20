OCA elects new board members, officers and executive committee

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) recently held elections for directors in districts 2,5,8, 11 and one at-large position. The new board then held a meeting on Dec. 7 to elect the association’s officers for 2022.

The newly elected board members are Andy Lohr, district 2, and Jason Dagger, district 5.

Andy Lohr is from Bucyrus. Lohr and his wife, Tonya, run a 100-head cow/calf operation and feed out all their own calves, as well as purchase extra feeders throughout the year. They also raise 1,400 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.

The family recently opened the Center Street Meat Company in Bucyrus. The lack of harvest facilities during COVID created the push to establish the business, but it was the tremendous community support for it that helped create a strong demand for retail and custom orders. The business is owned by Lohr and his wife and their two children, Jake and Jessica, and son-in-law, Mitch.

Lohr previously served on the OCA board of directors and as vice president for the association. He is a current board member for the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and a past president. In 2004 Lohr was the recipient of the OCA Young Cattleman of the Year award. In addition, Lohr has served as a township trustee for 16 years and is the current chairman.

Jason Dagger resides in Cable with his wife, Sandy, and daughters Ava and Amelia. Born and raised in Champaign County, he attended The Ohio State University and returned to the family farm while working for the Ohio Farm Bureau as an Organization Director in Champaign, Clark and Madison Counties. Currently he works for RWE Renewables as a Senior Project Manager. He also serves as a delegate for United Producers, Inc.

The family’s cattle operation consists of approximately 225 Commercial Angus cows and 1,800 acres of row crops. They finish their own calves and supply a majority to a local retail shop and restaurant. The balance are marketed through United Producers, Inc. Dagger, and his brother, Justin, also feed Holstein steers.

The directors elected to serve another term are as follows:

District 8 — Linde Sutherly, Clark County

District 11 — Lindsey Hall, Highland County

At-Large — Tom Karr, Meigs County

New officers and executive committee

The new officers and executive committee for 2022 are as follows:

President — Tom Karr, Meigs County

Vice President — Bill Tom, Fayette County

Treasurer — Linde Sutherly, Clark County

Member at Large — Lindsey Hall, Highland County

Past President — Aaron Arnett, Richland County

Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation Officers

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation also elected new officers. Those officers are:

President — Aaron Arnett

Vice President — Jim Jepsen, Fairfield County

Secretary and Treasurer — Elizabeth Harsh, executive director

Retiring directors

OCA also recognizes and thanks retiring directors, Kelvin Egner, Richland County; Frank Phelps, Logan County; and Sasha Rittenhouse, Clark County for their many years of service and dedication to the association.

For more information about the OCA board of directors or to get in touch with a district’s elected director, visit www.ohiocattle.org.