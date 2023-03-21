Coffee and grain markets on April 14

Share Facebook

Ohio State University Extension invites Ohio grain producers to grab a cup of coffee and join the next edition of a quarterly grain market conversation with Seungki Lee, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics (AEDE) from 7:30 to 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023.

During this webinar held via Zoom, Dr. Lee will provide his insights on the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) crop report.

“These early morning webinars will be a great way for Ohio farmers to learn more about the factors impacting the corn, soybean, and wheat markets,” said David Marrison, Interim Director for OSU Extension’s Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute.

Producers are encouraged to bring their questions to this early morning conversation.

Click here for the program flyer

There is no fee to attend this quarterly webinar session. Pre-registration can be made at go.osu.edu/coffeewithDrLee.

Additional sessions will be held on September 15, and November 17, 2023.

These webinars are sponsored by: OSU Extension, Farm Financial Management & Policy Institute (FFMPI), and the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics (AEDE) all located in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).