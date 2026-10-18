Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 466 – The Potential Boon of Year-Round E15

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Since the creation of the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS), corn farmers have seen the benefits of using more corn to produce ethanol for domestic and global use. That trend would continue upward if year-round E15 legislation passed out of Congress. Ohio Corn Marketing Program board member and Morrow County farmer, Anthony Bush, talks about what he realized post RFS and the benefits of year-round E15 for farmers and consumers.

Plus, Logan Haake, an agronomist with Legacy Farmers Cooperative gives his insights on harvest progress, fertilizer pricing, soil testing to make the right decisions for 2027 and the issue of slugs causing havoc on no-till or minimal till farms after corn harvest on this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat.