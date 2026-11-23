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Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while some grocery prices have come down over the last year, putting together a traditional holiday meal remains considerably more expensive than it was before the pandemic. The 2026 “Talking Turkey” report takes a closer look at turkey prices, Thanksgiving grocery costs and the key strategies consumers can use to save this holiday season.

“The cost of your Thanksgiving dinner this year will depend on more than just the price of turkey,” said Alexis Villacis, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics at The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “There has been a lot of fluctuation about different ingredients that make up for the Thanksgiving dinner. Depending on what you are planning to prepare, you might see little increases or little decreases.”

While overall food costs remain high, encouraging trends have emerged for key staples. Eggs are down nearly 35% from a year ago, butter is more than 17% lower, and turkey prices are steady or slightly down compared to last year. Meanwhile, items like pumpkin pie filling have seen modest 2% to 3% increases.

Villacis noted that explaining these shifting shelf prices requires examining a broader set of economic drivers.

“When we try to understand global food systems, we need to think about energy prices, but we also need to think about retailer discounts and retailer promotions,” Villacis said. “It all comes down to a mix of several factors.”

Even with single-year price declines on certain items, contrasting today’s grocery bills with pre-pandemic figures reveals persistent cost increases. Villacis emphasized why comparing current prices to 2019 levels is critical when evaluating true food affordability.

“It puts everything into perspective because we see the prices of food increasing over time, but we need to contrast this with how much average earnings have changed for the average American,” Villacis said. “The sweet spot we look at is that food prices don’t increase more than average income. Otherwise, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner will not be affordable. Some items have increased more than average income, but others have decreased. It’s really important to look at local retail prices because grocery stores put items on discount just to attract you to do all your buying in one place.”

That retailer strategy explains how shoppers can find deals like a 21-pound turkey for just $10. Villacis explained the key difference between wholesale and retail turkey prices during the holiday rush.

“Wholesale prices of turkey right now are around $1.82 and change, but at retail, you will find promotions of much less,” Villacis said. “Retailers don’t want you to go to the store only to get a turkey. They want you to spend the full amount for your Thanksgiving dinner there. Because of these promotions, consumers enjoy lower prices for turkey and have more room to spend on other ingredients like salads, gravy or pumpkin pie.”

However, the report highlights that food affordability presents vastly different challenges depending on household earnings. Lower-income families face the heaviest burden, even amid recent wage gains.

“The lowest income quintile in the U.S. spends about 33% to 40% of their income on food, compared to high-income households where food accounts for less than 5%,” Villacis said. “Changes in food prices really impact lower-income families because food is a basic daily necessity. Depending on where you are in the income distribution, you might be constrained not only for the holiday dinner, but every day.”

For households looking to maximize their holiday budget, Villacis offered practical steps to reduce spending before heading to the checkout line. “Start by setting the menu and planning for the exact number of guests,” Villacis said. “Stores are offering bundle promotions ranging from $30 to $40 off depending on the size of your gathering. Choose a turkey size that matches your needs and if you miscalculate, leftovers are a smart strategy to reduce costs the next day. Compare prices per pound, buy only the specific ingredient amounts you need, and remember that Thanksgiving is ultimately about tradition, family and culture.”