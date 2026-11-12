Featured Audio: Diesel Price Surge Creates Challenges for Farmers and Trucking Industry

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Record-high diesel prices are putting added pressure on the agriculture and transportation industries, with several refinery shutdowns, declining fuel reserves and geopolitical conflicts contributing to tighter supplies. Matt Wells, Vice President of the Midwest Truckers Association, says higher fuel costs will eventually trickle down to farmers and consumers, and prices may remain elevated for the next year to year and a half as the industry works to rebuild refining and reserve capacity. Wells also explains that even when fuel prices begin to decline, they may never return to previous levels. He also clarifies the differences between red-dyed and clear diesel.