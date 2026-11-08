Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 469 – Turning Devastation into Inspiration

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Farming is a profession built on quiet resilience, measured by the resolve to plant the next seed after the storm has passed. For Cameron and Mandy Way, founders of Way Farms in southern Ohio, that resilience was tested to its absolute limits this September when historic, catastrophic flooding swept across their land. Hear their story and the community response on this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat.

Then, two Executive Orders that will have an impact on livestock markets and processing were signed by President Trump. What does implementation of the orders look like, how will they support small processor and state programs, and how will food safety standards hold up while market access expands? We get the answers from USDA’s Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Mindy Brashears.