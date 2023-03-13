       
2023 LAUNCH Class

Nine graduate 2023 OABA LAUNCH program

March 13, 2023 Buckeye People, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, in partnership with Shift-ology Communication, the LAUNCH program is geared to help Ohio agribusinesses Elevate People, Elevate Ideas and Elevate the Industry. Participants were identified by their companies as emerging agribusiness leaders:  individuals with a desire to meet higher level goals than the scope of their current positions, who seek to rise within their companies.

The nine OABA member graduates who successfully completed the 2023 LAUNCH program include:

  • Jordan Beck, Pettisville Grain Company
  • Blair Bennis, Corteva Agriscience
  • Alexis Busack, Luckey Farmers Inc.
  • Michael Karg, Luckey Farmers Inc.
  • Anton Kilburn, Global Impact STEM Academy
  • Tyler Miller, Cargill
  • Dan Smith, The Andersons
  • Reannen Sollars, Centerra Co-op
  • Grace Walter, Helena Agri-Enterprises

“With a focus on leadership development, the LAUNCH program equips today’s agricultural leaders with the confidence and tools they need to take the next steps in their careers, while also helping them identify and pursue opportunities that will advance their career goals,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “This year’s class is a strong indicator that the future of our industry will be promising.”

Check Also

OABA elects officers

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce the newly elected members of the Board …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved