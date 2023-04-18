Looker joins Ohio Farm Bureau team

Share Facebook

Erica Looker of Edison, Ohio, has been named administrative assistant, organization, for Ohio Farm Bureau.

Looker was raised in a family of farmers and currently lives on a small livestock operation with her husband, Heath, and two daughters, Olivia and Olesia, where they raise pigs and sheep. Looker grew up active in 4-H and FFA. Prior to joining Ohio Farm Bureau, Looker spent more than 20 years in the healthcare industry, starting as medical assistant and ascending to practice management. She also has worked as a data quality analyst.