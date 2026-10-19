New Ohio Farm Bureau guide helps producers navigate the maze of agritourism

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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

Agritourism has quickly become a popular way for farm families to diversify their businesses, create new income streams, and connect consumers directly with agriculture. Whether it is a traditional U-pick orchard, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, farm stays, or expansive event spaces, agritourism takes many forms and brings unique considerations for every operation. To help members better understand the laws, regulations, and risk management strategies that come with opening their properties to the general public, the Ohio Farm Bureau has released a brand-new agritourism guide.

“Ohio Farm Bureau is always looking for ways that we can help our members out, to help them find new avenues, new resources, whether it be to expand their business or just help their current business keep running smoothly,” said Leah Hetrick, director of legal education and member engagement for the Ohio Farm Bureau. “We receive a lot of questions about people looking to start agritourism or they have an agritourism operation already. So, we created this guide to make it easier for our members to have a good resource and try to quickly find the information they might need.”

While the days of simply growing a few pumpkins and welcoming the public onto the farm are still present, many modern agritourism spaces have evolved significantly. With farmers getting creative to attract visitors, operations can look vastly different from one property to the next. Understanding the legal and regulatory landscape for a chosen venture is critical.

“It’s always important, no matter what business you’re doing, to make sure you have a good idea of the regulatory space, to make sure you’re not breaking any rules and know how to prepare and make sure you are compliant in all ways,” Hetrick said. “Looking ahead really helps you know what to plan for and also makes sure that you’re not looking back and regretting something that you could have done different had you known a certain regulation.”

Bringing thousands of visitors onto a working farm introduces distinct liabilities and risks. Fortunately, Ohio lawmakers recognize the value of these operations and provide civil immunity protections for providers, provided they take certain foundational steps.

“Agritourism is really great, and I think that’s something that the legislature really understands and that’s why they provided this sort of protection,” Hetrick said. “One of the first things you want to think about when looking at agritourism is making sure that you have the proper sign, that agritourism liability sign. Outside of that, always look around, making sure you’re doing anything you can to make the place safer. You don’t want to just send a bunch of people from the public out onto your property when there might be dangers and hazards that you haven’t even looked around for.”

Opening an agritourism venue involves navigating far more than crop production. The Ohio Farm Bureau guide addresses a wide array of often-overlooked topics, including zoning regulations, building and fire codes, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, service dogs, vendor licenses, and food and beverage sales. According to Hetrick, one particular area tends to catch farmers off guard.

“From my experience and the conversations that I’ve had with people over time, the biggest hang-up people run into is the fire code,” Hetrick said. “Sprinkler systems can be a little bit more expensive, so we get into those, maybe using those beautiful old barns and inviting people to come to events there, we still need to make sure it’s safe. It’s always helpful to reach out to the fire marshal ahead of time and work with them to see if you can come up with something that fits the property.”

For producers wanting to break into the space of agritourism, figuring out where to start can feel overwhelming. Hetrick recommends beginning with a concrete plan and working backward through the logistics and regulatory requirements.

“What do you want to do? Write that down, write down what it might take to get there and then kind of work your way backward,” Hetrick said. “Say part of your plan is maybe offering an attraction like a ride. Who do you need to contact for that? Is there some licensing or registration that you need to do for that? Other safety equipment that might go along with it?”

Hetrick also emphasized that statutory civil immunity should never replace adequate liability and property insurance coverage.

“We have this agritourism protection, but that should never be used as a crutch or something instead of insurance,” Hetrick said. “Make sure you contact your insurance provider, let them know what you’re doing. Not only will insurance protect you from liability should that arise, but also, what happens if there’s damage to your property from the public? Accidents happen all the time, and you don’t want something that is supposed to bring the farm more revenue to turn into something that is a big financial burden.”

Ultimately, the new guide serves as a practical assessment tool to help farmers evaluate which ventures align with their capabilities, ensuring that community engagement remains a rewarding and sustainable enterprise.

The agritourism guide is now available exclusively to Ohio Farm Bureau members. Producers interested in accessing the handbook, acquiring required signage, or joining the organization are encouraged to reach out to their county Farm Bureau office for assistance.