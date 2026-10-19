Working with customers in challenging times 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

As farmers navigate another challenging year, the agricultural outlook varies widely by commodity and geography. While livestock and dairy producers are seeing some strength in their markets, many row crop farmers continue to face tighter margins as commodity prices remain under pressure and production costs stay elevated.

“The current farm economy is anything but uniform, and I think there’s a lot of diversification in where customers are from a profitability standpoint,” said Trey Miller, a financial officer with Farm Credit Mid-America. “Obviously, the protein sector remains strong. Livestock producers, cattle, dairies are doing well from a financial standpoint. The elephant in the room is what row crop producers are feeling with tighter margins, higher input costs, and coming off of two years of drought or poor crop.”

Miller said farmers are also beginning to feel the impact of declining working capital after several years of stronger financial conditions.

“In the wake of COVID-19, which was essentially a black swan event, customers were financially strong,” Miller said. “Government payments played a role, but they also benefited from good harvests and strong commodity prices.”

That financial cushion has eroded as farmers have dealt with higher input costs and lower commodity prices.

“As we’ve gone through the last two years, that situation has continued to deteriorate with higher input costs and lower commodity prices,” Miller said. “That working capital cushion, which serves as a financial buffer for customers, has definitely gotten a lot thinner.”

Even with those challenges, Miller said Farm Credit Mid-America’s overall portfolio remains strong. The association serves customers across a variety of business segments, including agriculture, commercial lending and rural home lending.

Miller said the cooperative structure also gives farmers a voice in the organization’s direction, with customer-owners serving on its board of directors, while noting that Farm Credit Mid-America returned $288 million in patronage to customers last year.

When customers are experiencing financial stress, Miller said communication with their lender is critical.

“When they’re feeling challenged, I always encourage them to reach out to me first, because it’s easier to be proactive than it is to be reactive after stress is really beginning to show,” he said.

Looking ahead, Miller’s primary advice for farmers is straightforward. Know the numbers.

“The biggest piece is knowing your breakeven,” he said. “Sit down, crunch the numbers, know your payments, know all the bills that you have coming through. Don’t forget your crop insurance bill and your property taxes as well.”

Miller also encouraged farmers to carefully evaluate equipment purchases and maintenance costs.

“Is it worth five, six or seven more years of a high payment versus one maintenance bill?” he said. “That’s one of several things we’ve encourage customers to consider when making purchase decisions.”

While the farm economy is cyclical and the current downturn presents significant challenges, Miller said there are reasons for optimism if farmers can manage through the current period and make sound financial decisions.

“While conditions are tighter than they’ve been in recent years, agriculture has always been a cyclical industry,” Miller said. “Producers continue to find opportunities to adapt, make strategic decisions and position their operations for long-term success.”