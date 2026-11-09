Harvest Momentum Continues Despite Recent Rainfall

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After several weeks of harvest progress, widespread rainfall slowed fieldwork across Ohio and boosted soil moisture levels heading into mid-November. Even with only 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 8, farmers continue to make gains in the field, with soybean harvest nearing completion, corn harvest advancing steadily, and winter wheat establishing under generally favorable conditions.

Corn harvested for the state is sitting at 69%, ahead of last week’s 53%, but below the 75% average.

Soybeans that have been harvested are at 92%, ahead of last week’s average of 83%, and ahead of the 90% average.

Winter wheat planted is at 94%, ahead of last week’s 88%, and ahead of the five-year average of 93%. Winter wheat emerged is at 78%, right on track with the average of 78%. Winter wheat condition is at 75% good to excellent, with 56% good and 19% excellent.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 78% adequate and 6% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 89% adequate and 4% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.