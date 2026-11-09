Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 10, 2026

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Dry today and most of tomorrow, but big changes are coming to our weather pattern. While today’s temps remain well above normal, a cold, Canadian airmass will start to move tomorrow and will dominate for Thursday through next Tuesday. Leading the cold air in will be a low pressure system exiting IA today and moving east-southeast. This will bring increasing clouds tomorrow with rain developing overnight tomorrow night through Thursday morning. Rain is not all that impressive still at half an inch or less, but we are seeing coverage bump up a bit, closer to 80%. The map below shows rain potential for tomorrow night through Thursday afternoon.

Much colder air takes control for the finish of the week, the weekend and early next week. Strong north winds dominate for the rest of this week, making lake effect part of our vernacular. That lake effect for most of us will be clouds for Thursday afternoon, evening, friday and Saturday. But closer to the Lake Erie shoreline, we will have to leave the door open for on and off rounds of spits, sprinkles and the occasional shower. In the overnight periods, we wont even completely rule out a few sloppy wet flurries, mostly in NE Ohio. However, we do not think the lake effect will produce a lot of that currently.

We get better sunshine back for the last part of the weekend and stay sunny for the start of next week, even though we are chilly. Temps moderate Wednesday forward next week. AS the warm air takes control, we wont rule out a few hit and miss showers later the 20th into the 21st. However, a much stronger and better organized system will arrive for late the 22nd into the 23rd. That one can bring rains of .25″-1″ on 100% coverage and then much colder air again behind it for the week of the 23rd.