Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 11, 2026

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Midweek brings a transition in our weather pattern. Cold air is sagging southward into the Great Lakes today, while mositure is working eastward along the leading edge of the cold. Clouds will be on the increase through the day with scattered showers developing late this afternoon and evening. Rain continues into tomorrow morning. Rain totals are generally half an inch or less, with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Strong north winds come in behind the front for tomorrow through Saturday. These north winds will bring the much colder air over the still relatively warm Great Lakes waters. This is a lake effect set up completely. The main result will be clouds for all of the region. But in northern and northeastern areas we cant rule out spits and sprinkles for the daytime hours, and it would not be completely out of the question to see a few sloppy wet snowflakes in any overnight period right near the Lake Erie shoreline. This lake effect set up is precipitation free for the majority of Ohio, but we just cant wave the all clear flag tomorrow through Saturday. The map below shows combined precipitation potential from today through Saturday…with nearly all of it coming in the next 24 hours.

We stay chilly for the second half of the weekend through next Tuesday. But, north winds subside, high pressure builds in over MI and we have good sunshine developing, which helps drying along with allowing temps to not be quite as cold. Then later next week temps moderate. While we cant rule out an isolated shower or two late next friday, we generally do not have our next well organized front until we get to Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of thanksgiving. There we have a front that can bring .25″-1″ with 90% coverage over Ohio, but we do not see a fall off in temps behind it. Instead, we look to stay mild through the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday and extended weekend.