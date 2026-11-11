Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 12, 2026

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Colder air dominates today through the start of the weekend. Strong north winds come over the Great Lakes the next 3 days, picking up moisture as the cold air moves across the warm bodies of water. That moisture then gets deposited on the state, mostly in the form of clouds. However, we wont rule out spits and sprinkles over the entire state and more frequent bouts of showers or squalls closer to the shores of Lake Erie. This set up continues tomorrow, and starts to subside Saturday. Clouds dominate through the period. The map below shows combined moisture potential today through Saturday over Ohio.

Sun returns for Sunday underneath Canadian high pressure. The sun makes it a bit milder, although the core of this Canadian cold air outbreak will remain in place through Tuesday. By next Wednesday we get into southwest flow and temps that moderate quickly. A minor front can trigger a few hit and miss scattered showers for Friday the 20th. Then we go back dry again. The week of thanksigiving has potential to see a significant storm system work into the region from the southwest. We will have to watch for scattered shower development ahead of Thanksgiving , and windy/colder potential for Thanksgiving Day itself