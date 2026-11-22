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Mostly dry and uneventful weather to start the week. We should see sunshine over most of the state, but as cold air takes control, we likely see fair weather clouds from time to time. Canadian high pressure is in control today through Wednesday, with the center siting right on top of the Great lakes and eastern corn belt tomorrow. On the backside of the high, we should see south flow develop, allowing for a slight bit of temperature moderation.

A new wrinkle is getting thrown in to the forecast for Thanksgiving Day and the holiday weekend. Low pressure swinging out of the southern plains looks to draw in a significant batch of moisture of the Gulf. Model runs yesterday really overdid this (in our opinion) by bringing significant clous, rain and snow into the eastern corn belt for Thursday and Friday both. We are not on board with those solutions just yet, and the north surge seems a bit odd with our any tropical system helping out, which we do not see. We will monitor through today and tomorrow and if we need to make adjustments to our Thursday forecast, we will. AT this time, we will just look for clouds and some sun, with cool, but not super cold air in for the finish of the week.

The weekend looks to stay cool with a mix of clouds and sun. A bit of mositure may slide through the southern part of the state for next Monday the 30th. However, we still look for our best well organized system to arrive later next week, closer to the 3rd and 4th, along with warmer air. That should spur some rain potential, perhaps in a half to 1.5″ range. The map below is an early look.