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Canadian high pressure starts the day off today over eastern IA, and by the end of tomorrow will sit over upstate New York. That means that thing will be truckin’ across the region in the next 36 hours. Still the high pressure dome should promote good sunshine today and to start tomorrow before clouds build tomorrow afternoon, starting in southern Ohio.

The “new wrinkle” we introduced yesterday has not gone away. A strong low developing in the southern Caribbean will cross the Florida peninsula and take aim at the Carolina coastline for Thanksgiving, heading up the east coast for Friday. Normally, a system like that is backstopped by the Appalachians, and we do not see major effects back here. However, this time is starting to look like a bit of an anomaly, as a second plume of mositure develops in the central gulf and lifts north into the lower Mississippi valley and the Deep South in general. Furthermore, it looks like it has significant energy in its north surge, enough to get clouds and mositure into Ohio for both Thanksgiving and Friday, developing its own secondary low for the end of week period. As such, we are putting rain in the forecast for Thursday and friday. Combined we can see .1″-.75″ with coverage at 90%. The map below is a look at potential for the 2 day period. however, Track can change a lot, and this system we have to reiterate is not currently taking what we would call normal evolutionary steps. That means it could change and act more like we would expect on short notice. We will continue to watch.

The weekend starts with a partly sunny and dry Saturday. Then Sunday a quick moving disturbance comes up out of the MO valley and can trigger a few scattered showers over the state. We should be under half an inch pretty easy there. Next week is precipitation free to start, but a strong frontal boundary return later for Thursday and friday next week. Rain potential of half to 1.5″ can be realized over the eastern corn belt the last half of next week. Scattered showers are again likely for the start of the week of the 7th…so the pattern is about to get a little more active as we switch months.