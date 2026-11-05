Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 6, 2026

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Plenty of clouds around today as we work through moisture circulating around the backside of low pressure in Ontario. This mositure is not generally heavy enough to trigger precipitation, but we wont rule out spits and sprinkles to go with the clouds along with the occasional isolated shower in the far north. But with strong north winds coming across the Great Lakes, clouds will be formidable most of the day over most of the state. The clouds will likely keep us from getting as cold as we otherwise would overnight tonight. Still, we are saying there is potential for patchy frost tomorrow morning as we get started in a few areas. As clouds break up through the day tomorrow, the cold air is still here. That means we continue to say Sunday will have a frosty start in plenty of places. The map below is an updated look at morning lows Sunday morning. We should turn out mostly sunny for Sunday

Dry weather is here for Monday through Wednesday as temps moderate. West and southwest flow means we have great drying. However, cold air makes a sharp comeback for the second half of the week. The advancing cold air mass triggers showers over the state, especially from US 30 southward, for Thursday. Clouds and cold air hold for a large part of friday. Then Thursday rain potential is half an inch or less, but the main take-a-way will be that drying slows considerably for Thursday and Friday of next week.

The weekend is milder and dry again. Then for the week of the 16th we start with a warm front potentially bringing a few showers for Monday afternoon. A much stronger and moisture laden system develops for late that week, overnight the 19th into Friday the 20th. So the forecast is not quite as wide open, but still should give several different opportunities to advance and finish harvest into mid-November.