Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 9, 2026

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A dry and mild start to the week as southwest flow dominates. Temps will climb vs. what we saw this past weekend. Evaporation rates look good for the first half of the week and we should be able to accomplish several days of fieldwork. However, cold air will be on the move for the last half of the week. As the cold air sags south late Wednesday, clouds will increase, especially over western Ohio.

Colder for Thursday and Friday to finish the week. Scattered showers are likely in central and southern Ohio, mostly Thursday. We can see up to half an inch over about 60% of the state. The map below shows the set up as it stand currently. Strong north winds come in behind the front for the end of the week as well, fueling the cold air. Those north winds coming across the Great Lakes will keep clouds thick through the end of the week and start of the weekend. We also can see some spits and sprinkles from that lake effect in north and especially northeastern parts of Ohio. Temps will be in frost and freeze range Thursday night and Friday night at least, with a likely end to the growing season by the weekend.

Next week is milder again with sun dominating from Sunday through the following Thursday. Clouds increase Friday the 20th. Our next well organized precipitation event then works in from late the 20th through the 21st. Rain potential there lines out at .25″-.75″ on 80% coverage.