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Several Ohio organizations joined the American Farm Bureau Federation and more than 400 organizations representing agriculture, food and rural communities in urging congressional leaders to pass a bipartisan, five-year farm bill by the end of 2026.

In a Nov. 18 letter to House and Senate leadership, the coalition emphasized the need to build on legislative progress made this year and provide farmers and rural communities with much-needed certainty.

Ohio organizations signing the letter included the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, Ohio Bankers League, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, Ohio Dairy Producers Association and Ohio Farm Bureau. Agricultural lenders serving Ohio farmers, including AgCredit and Farm Credit Mid-America, also signed the letter.

The coalition noted that efforts to advance a farm bill through the House and out of committee in the Senate have brought Congress closer to passing new legislation than at any point since the previous farm bill expired in 2023.

“If Congress does not act this year, farmers, American communities, and the states that implement many of the farm bill programs will be waiting even longer for the certainty and support they desperately need,” the organizations wrote. “They cannot afford to wait. A farm bill written in 2018 was not designed to address today’s challenges.”

The coalition represents a broad cross-section of the nation’s food and agricultural system, including farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, agricultural lenders, conservationists, researchers, nutrition organizations and state governments.

The organizations called on both chambers to resolve their remaining differences and reach a bipartisan agreement that addresses needs across all titles of the farm bill. They highlighted the legislation’s importance in supporting agricultural production, nutrition assistance, voluntary conservation, trade, research and rural economic development.

“Now is the time to build on both chambers’ momentum, resolve remaining differences, and deliver a bipartisan farm bill,” the organizations wrote. “Everyone across America’s food system, from the farm to the family table, is counting on you.”

The full letter can be viewed here.