Soil testing: Get the blood work done for your fields

Pioneer Agronomist in Western Ohio Gabe McWhinney joins Ohio Ag Net’s Dave Russell for this fall agronomy update. Though harvest is top of mind, he says don’t forget that fall is a prime time of the year to be soil testing.

“I view soil tests just like a blood test at the doctor,” said McWhinney. “It provides a good inside look at what’s going on in your soil. Doctors don’t guess without running blood work.”