Ohio’s Josie Jennings advances in National FFA officer selection process

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Josie Jennings of Ohio is one step closer to becoming a National FFA officer after advancing to Phase 2 of the 2026-27 National FFA Officer selection process.

Jennings is among 22 candidates advancing from an initial pool of 41 FFA members seeking national office during the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Each state FFA association may nominate one candidate for national office annually. Candidates participate in an extensive interview and evaluation process conducted by the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee, a group of student members responsible for selecting the organization’s next leaders.

The selection process evaluates candidates’ leadership abilities, communication skills, agricultural knowledge and commitment to the FFA mission.

Six individuals will ultimately be selected to serve on the 2026-27 National FFA Officer Team. Throughout their year of service, national officers travel across the country, represent FFA members, promote agricultural education and inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders.

The new national officer team will be announced during Session 7 of the National FFA Convention & Expo on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. EDT.

FFA members, families and supporters can watch the announcement live through the FFA Live! streaming broadcast.

For more information about the national officer selection process, visit ffa.org.