Final acres, full bins, and plenty of optimism

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Derek Niese – Putnam County

Harvest is wrapped up here. We’ve got maybe a little ground tillage left to do for tomato ground for next year, but all the corn and soybeans are finished. It’s another growing season in the books.

Our soybean yields exceeded expectations this year. Looking back, I probably shouldn’t be surprised because we caught some decent rains in August, and I’m sure that definitely helped the crop. Corn was a little different. I figured it would be really good with the rainfall we had, but it ended up being about average overall. It wasn’t bad by any means. We had some good fields, and then we had some fields that maybe weren’t quite as good as I thought they would be, but overall they still performed respectably.

We did try a couple different corn hybrids this season, but it’s still too early to know whether they’ll make the lineup again next year. They didn’t really seem like anything special. That’s part of our normal approach, though. We don’t plant all one variety. We like to split things up and spread our risk a little bit across different hybrids. Other than that, there weren’t any major changes or new practices on the farm this year. One of the biggest positives this fall was the weather. It was another really nice, dry, warm harvest season. We didn’t have to fight mud in the corn, soybeans, or even tomatoes for the most part. It was another good fall for us, and I really can’t complain.

Greg Ramsey – Ross County

Harvest wrapped up about a week ago, and all things considered, it went very smoothly. We had the usual equipment issues here and there, but we made it through and ended up with a really good crop. Quality was strong, yields were up, and it was a welcome change from the last couple of years that finished in drought conditions.

Compared to our historical average, yields were probably up around 20%. After dealing with below-average production the last few seasons, it was exciting to have a crop to market this fall and winter. We filled all of our grain bins and even had grain to take to town, which is something we haven’t been able to say for a while. It was definitely a nice change of pace.

Beyond harvest, we also got our wheat planted in a timely manner. The crop is up and looking pretty good, so we’re pleased with how that’s progressing. At this point, the main job left in the fields is finishing up some fall tillage.

My biggest takeaway from this season is that, for the first time in a couple of years, harvest was actually fun. The challenges were finding homes for grain and getting everything moved, rather than worrying about short crops. After a few lackluster seasons, that was a really pleasant change.

Matt Hartong – Summit County

Harvest isn’t quite finished here yet, but we’re getting close. We’ve been at a bit of a standstill this past week after a silo unloader decided to fall apart on us, which slowed things down considerably. Even with that setback, this week looks like a good opportunity to hopefully wind things down and wrap up the season.

At this point, we still have about 90 acres of corn left to harvest. Around 30 acres will go into the silo as high-moisture shell corn that we feed to the cows, while the remaining 50 to 60 acres will stay in the field a little longer to dry down naturally. Once moisture levels come down, we’ll shell it, dry it, and officially be done with harvest.

As far as crop performance, we’re pleased. I think we probably made some of the best soybeans we’ve grown in a long time. Normally, we fill a 3,000-bushel bin and might have another 1,000 bushels left over, but this year it looks like we have 2,000 to 3,000 more bushels than we’ve had in the past. Corn has also looked very good in a lot of places across the farm. Overall, we’re pretty happy and satisfied with the way things have turned out.

Melissa Clark – Miami County

Harvest has gone well for us so far. Honestly, it feels pretty similar to how the spring season went. We had some good long stretches where we were able to run hard early on, and then things slowed down drastically. Part of that was the weather, and part of it was our own decisions regarding logistics, grain marketing and elevator hours. At the time of this update, we’re expecting to finish up corn in the next day or two, which will wrap up harvest for the year.

We don’t have final yield numbers yet because we’re not finished, but yields have generally been a little better than expected. The challenge, though, is figuring out where to put all those extra bushels. Logistically, that’s probably been the biggest issue we’ve faced this fall. It’s really a good problem to have. Still, it creates some difficult marketing decisions. We’ve spent a lot of time evaluating what to market now, what to store and what makes the most financial sense moving forward.

Outside of that, there really haven’t been many surprises this harvest season. We haven’t run into any major issues, and crop performance has been fairly consistent. The wet ground conditions have slowed us down toward the end, and because we’re no-till, we’ve been trying to be cognizant of that and avoid rutting fields up just to finish a little sooner. As a result, harvest has dragged on a bit, but we’re close to the finish line.