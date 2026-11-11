Ohio voters pushed back on data centers. Now what?

Across the state, Ohio voters backed local limits on data centers on election day. Dr. Gabe Lade, C. William Swank Chair in Rural-Urban Policy at The Ohio State University, joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to break down what voters decided and what those results could mean for data center projects already in the works, plus what to keep in mind for down the road.
Check Also
GPS challenges and new technologies with Dr. Walter Stockwell
Accurate guidance is important in precision farming, and in specialty crop production it has even …