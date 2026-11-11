Ohio voters pushed back on data centers. Now what?

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November 11, 2026 Country Life, Featured Audio, Top Headlines

Across the state, Ohio voters backed local limits on data centers on election day. Dr. Gabe Lade, C. William Swank Chair in Rural-Urban Policy at The Ohio State University, joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to break down what voters decided and what those results could mean for data center projects already in the works, plus what to keep in mind for down the road.

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