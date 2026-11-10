The most important decisions you will make before planting

Beyond early fertility programs, product selection and hybrid placement were equally crucial in protecting yield potential through seasonal stress throughout 2027. However, according to AgriGold agronomist Derrek Barnes, when navigating challenging weather conditions, true risk mitigation requires looking deeper than simply buying different hybrid numbers or maturities.
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By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile A U.S. corn yield below 180 bushels was a bullish …