The most important decisions you will make before planting

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November 10, 2026 Crops, Top Headlines, Videos

Beyond early fertility programs, product selection and hybrid placement were equally crucial in protecting yield potential through seasonal stress throughout 2027. However, according to AgriGold agronomist Derrek Barnes, when navigating challenging weather conditions, true risk mitigation requires looking deeper than simply buying different hybrid numbers or maturities.

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