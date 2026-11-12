What is Ohio CAT Tax? Everything businesses need to know in 2026

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By Brian Ravencraft ,CPA, CGMA, Principal, Holbrook & Manter

If you operate a business in Ohio, understanding your state tax obligations is an important part of staying compliant as your company grows. One tax Ohio businesses may encounter is the Commercial Activity Tax (CAT), which is based on Ohio taxable gross receipts rather than net income or profit.

Established in 2005, the CAT is one of several Ohio business taxes companies may need to consider. Understanding how it works can help you determine whether your business has registration or filing obligations.

What is the current Ohio CAT Tax rate?

The Ohio CAT rate for 2026 is 0.26%. Businesses with more than $6 million in Ohio taxable gross receipts may be subject to the CAT on the amount above the $6 million exclusion, while businesses with $6 million or less generally do not owe CAT for the year.

The exclusion applies on a calendar-year basis rather than providing a separate $6 million exclusion for each quarter. Businesses should monitor their Ohio taxable gross receipts throughout the year to determine whether they may become subject to the tax.

How are Ohio CAT taxable gross receipts calculated?

The CAT is based on Ohio taxable gross receipts from business activities properly attributed to Ohio. Depending on the nature of the business, these may include:

Sales of tangible personal property

Services

Rentals and royalties

Certain other business transactions

Businesses must apply Ohio’s sourcing, or “situs,” rules to determine which receipts are attributable to Ohio. The location of the customer alone does not always determine whether a receipt is taxable. Certain receipts are also excluded from the CAT tax base, so businesses should review their revenue streams carefully.

How is the CAT different from Corporate Income Tax?

One important distinction of the CAT is that it’s a tax on gross receipts, not on net income like the corporate income tax. This means businesses generally cannot deduct expenses such as operating costs, cost of goods sold, or net operating losses when calculating their CAT liability.

Businesses that are subject to the CAT may have CAT obligations even if they have no corporate income tax liability. Out-of-state companies may also have CAT nexus even without a physical presence or employees in Ohio, depending on their Ohio activities and applicable nexus standards.

What are the CAT filing requirements?

Businesses subject to the CAT must register with the Ohio Tax Commissioner within 30 days after their taxable gross receipts first exceed the applicable exclusion amount. For 2026, that exclusion is $6 million. CAT taxpayers must register online through the Ohio Business Gateway (OBG).

Quarterly CAT returns and payments are due on the following schedule:

Q1 (Jan-Mar): May 10

Q2 (Apr-Jun): Aug. 10

Q3 (Jul-Sep): Nov. 10

Q4 (Oct-Dec): Feb. 10

Quarterly filers must file electronically through OBG or using approved software. The Ohio Department of Taxation may impose penalties and interest for late filings or payments, so it’s important to stay on top of CAT deadlines.

Are any businesses exempt from the Ohio CAT?

Certain businesses and organizations are excluded from the Ohio CAT, including some financial institutions, insurance companies, public utilities, nonprofit organizations, and government entities. Certain receipts may also be excluded from the CAT tax base depending on the transaction.

For more information about Ohio CAT, be sure to reach out to your accountant to make sure you are on track with payments. As always, reach out to me with questions as well.