Cab Cam | Aaron Siebineck

Dusty is back with a side-dress cab cam in Putnam county where Siebineck Farms is inter-seeding cover crop and placing fertilizer sub-surface — all variable rate. The tool was built with funds from the H2Ohio program. The cab cam series is presented by Precision Agri Services, Inc.
